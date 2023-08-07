Check out these top portable air conditioners for every home

From clear, sunny days to relaxing on the beach, there’s something about warm temperatures that make you feel like you’re on vacation. But when you’re not actually enjoying the weather and are instead trying to finish work in your apartment without central air conditioning, the hot and sunny days aren’t always welcome. While some opt for window units to cool a stuffy room, portable air conditions don’t take up as much valuable window space and can move wherever you need it most. So, if you’re trying to get through the heat, check out these top portable air conditioners for every home.

Best Portable Air Conditioners Under $300

Best Portable Air Conditioners

If you need to cool down a large space or are simply looking for the best portable air conditioners available, these options are perfect for any home. By investing in one of these options, you’ll be able to quickly reduce the temperature in rooms up to 500 square feet. Plus, a few options also act as a dehumidifier and heater.

Which Portable Air Conditioner Is The Most Energy Efficient?

Many portable air conditioners can help you remain eco-conscious while still turning your hot and stuffy room into a refreshing space. Some options also have an Energy Star rating, which indicates they meet the federal standards for energy efficiency. Certain settings and controls also make a portable air conditioner energy efficient, including a temperature setting and timer.

