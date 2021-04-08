The best hardwood floor restorer

When you’re cleaning floors or applying hardwood floor restorer, open the windows to promote air circulation. This may help the products dry faster, plus you’ll breathe in fresh air as opposed to fumes.

Is rejuvenate good for hardwood floors?

Hardwood floors are one of the most sought-after features in a home. While they’re beautiful and durable, everyday wear and tear can dull or scuff floors.

Refinishing floors is expensive, but in the meantime, you can enhance their appearance with a hardwood floor restorer. They conceal imperfections and add gloss to dull, faded floors.

Rejuvenate Professional Wood Floor Restorer is a non-toxic formula that seals and protects wood floors.

What to know before you buy a hardwood floor restorer

Floor cleaners vs. floor restorers

Floor cleaners contain detergents and cleaning agents that remove dirt, grime and debris. Some floor cleaners disinfect floors as well. However, very few wood floor cleaners leave floors with a glossy shine.

Hardwood floor restorers are used after you’ve deep-cleaned your floors. They fill in and blend imperfections in damaged or worn-out areas. Restorers also coat floors with a glossy, protective layer to restore their natural luster.

How clean do I clean my floor?

Before applying a hardwood floor restorer, you’ll need to deep-clean your floors in a multi-step process. Here’s a basic breakdown:

Remove superficial debris by vacuuming or sweeping hardwood floors. Be sure to reach into corners and crevices and around molding.

Use a soft mop saturated in hardwood floor cleaner to wipe away the remaining dirt and grime. Work in small sections, overlapping sections to make sure every part is mopped.

For any remaining dirt, use a soft brush or microfiber cloth with a dab of floor cleaner to scrub away stubborn residue.

Once you’ve thoroughly cleaned your floors, wait 24 hours before applying the hardwood floor restorer.

How do I use a hardwood floor restorer?

While application instructions for hardwood floor restorers are similar, it’s best to read the instructions thoroughly before application.

Here are a few tips that can help you achieve a successful application:

Follow the grain of the wood when you apply the floor restorer, otherwise you can end up with a streaky, uneven application.

Apply the same amount of restorer to each part of the floor. In addition, apply the same pressure to the mop or rag with each stroke.

After you’ve covered the entire floor with the restorer, avoid foot traffic as much as possible for the next several hours while it dries and sets.

What to look for in a quality hardwood floor restorer

Packaging

Hardwood floor restorers are available as either liquid or spray formulas. Liquid formulas are often concentrated so they can be diluted in a bucket of water for easy application. Other liquid formulas aren’t concentrated; instead, they’re applied directly to floors and distributed with a mop or cloth.

Spray formulas are usually in the form of squirt bottles (as opposed to aerosol cans). According to some consumers, the spray makes it easy to control where you apply the restorer, and it saves you from having to bend over. Others say feel spray formulas take longer to apply, making them a less convenient option.

Quantity

For the most part, hardwood floor restorers are available in 16-, 32-, 64-, and 128-ounce bottles. If you’re wondering how large a bottle you should buy, here’s how much floor each amount covers:

16-ounce bottles are suitable for areas approximately 260 square feet.

32-ounce bottles cover roughly twice that area, or about 525 square feet.

64-ounce bottles cover approximately 1,000 square feet.

128-ounce bottles are adequate for around 2,000 square feet.

Finishes

Restorers are available in more than one type of finish, ranging from subtle matte to high-gloss.

All-floor shine refreshers restore a moderate shine to newer floors, namely those less than 5 years old.

High-gloss floor restorers, which can be used on hardwood and engineered wood, leave a rich, glossy finish.

Satin wood floor restorers, also formulated for hardwood and engineered wood, give floors a slight gloss with a smooth, matte finish.

How much you can expect to spend on hardwood floor restorer

Entry-level hardwood floor restorers cost $12 and below, whereas better-quality restorers with long-lasting results are priced $15-$22. The most expensive restorers cost $25-$40 and include jumbo bottles and specialty formulas.

Hardwood floor restorer FAQ

How often do I need to apply hardwood floor restorers?

A. Some people apply a restorer once a season, while others apply it once or twice a year. However, if you’re applying restorer more often to conceal major imperfections, it might be time to consider refinishing your floors.

Does the weather affect the application of hardwood floor restorers?

A. It’s best to apply restorers during dry weather. Unfortunately, if you apply restorers when it’s too humid or rainy, there’s a chance you’ll trap moisture. This may cause the restorer to leave a cloudy or opaque finish as opposed to a glossy one.

What’s the best hardwood floor restorer to buy?

Top hardwood floor restorer

Rejuvenate Professional Wood Floor Restorer

What you need to know: If you’d like to restore the luster of your hardwood floors, this is an excellent option.

What you’ll love: Effective at concealing scuffs and scratches. Removes worn-out cloudiness and adds a natural, subtle shine to floors. Easy to apply with a microfiber cloth mop.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt it didn’t deliver the shine it promises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hardwood floor restorer for the money

Weiman Hardwood Polish & Restorer

What you need to know: Made by a trusted brand, this formula is safe for use in households with kids and pets.

What you’ll love: Glossy effects lasts longer than other restorers. Fills in scratches to minimize their appearance. Popular for use in doorways and other high-traffic areas.

What you should consider: A few people with darker floors didn’t experience major results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PRO SHOT Industrial Re-Newing Floor Restorer

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a long-lasting formula, this restorer lasts for 6 months or longer.

What you’ll love: Works on more than one wood type. Covers floors in a clear, glossy finish and blends over faded areas. Doesn’t leave a tacky residue like some other restorers.

What you should consider: May require more than one application for results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

