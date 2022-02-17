Best sunflower wreath

If you are leaving your wreath outside in dry or windy conditions, spray it with water or Wilt Stop spray to prolong its lifespan.

Which sunflower wreath is best?

Wreaths are a great decorative piece any time of year. A well-placed wreath can liven up a special occasion, festival or season, and sunflowers are a great flower to base a wreath around. Not only do they remind people of warm weather and positive feelings, but they are symbolic to many cultures around the world.

A sunflower wreath can be used in spring, summer or fall, and they are even suitable for memorable occasions like weddings and festivals. One of the best wreaths currently available is the Lifeinpetals Sunflower Wreath. It is handmade with authentic-looking artificial sunflowers, and the 23-inch diameter is big enough for any application.

What to know before you buy a sunflower wreath

Most wreaths are made with artificial flowers

While real flowers are generally preferable to artificial flowers, they are much harder to maintain and have a shorter lifespan. Wreaths that incorporate live plants and flowers typically last less than a month.

For people who want a wreath to celebrate a special occasion, this might work out, but many people want something they can hang up for multiple seasons. Higher-quality wreaths that utilize artificial flowers have authentic-looking flora that will satisfy most people.

Wreaths are not just a Christmas decoration

While wreaths are often associated with Christmas, they can be used year-round. The color schemes, flowers and plants tend to change from season to season. The Ancient Greeks and Romans used wreaths to symbolize things like strength, victory and the cycle of life. Wreaths are also commonly associated with autumn festivals with different plants symbolizing different aspects of society and the harvest.

Sunflowers are an optimal choice for a summer wreath

Sunflower wreaths are predominantly used during the summer, but they are a great choice for spring and fall as well. Sunflowers usually bring to mind thoughts of the sun, warm weather and positivity. After all, they get their name in part because young sunflowers will actually move to face the sun.

What to look for in a quality sunflower wreath

Size and thickness

Miniature wreaths are less than 15 inches. These wreaths are ideal for smaller homes. They are best used as a supplemental decoration rather than being the primary focus.

are less than 15 inches. These wreaths are ideal for smaller homes. They are best used as a supplemental decoration rather than being the primary focus. Small wreaths are generally between 15 and 23 inches. These wreaths are great for home use, and they can be hung on walls, doors or windows.

are generally between 15 and 23 inches. These wreaths are great for home use, and they can be hung on walls, doors or windows. Medium wreaths are 23 to 36 inches. These are actually quite large, and they make a wonderful addition to a large window or door.

are 23 to 36 inches. These are actually quite large, and they make a wonderful addition to a large window or door. Oversized wreaths range from 36 to 49 inches. These wreaths fit well in a large area like a garage or a large wall space. They are too big for smaller windows and doors with screens.

Amount of sunflowers

A wreath with just a few sunflowers allows them to blend in, giving the wreath a more rustic appearance. These are perfect for autumn festivals and people who prefer a more minimalist design.

Other models will use sunflowers to cover the circumference of the wreath. In this case, the sunflowers will be the main adornment. These wreaths are ideal for summer and ushering in warm weather, but some people will find them too showy.

Authentic-looking materials

Since most of the wreaths available online incorporate artificial sunflowers and other artificial flora, authenticity and appearance really matter. People want a wreath that looks natural and genuine. Make sure to look at the wreaths online yourself and see what others said about them. In many cases, the coloration of artificial sunflowers will vary from wreath to wreath.

How much you can expect to spend on a sunflower wreath

Sunflower wreaths can cost anywhere between $15-$75 dollars depending on the size, materials and customization options.

Sunflower wreath FAQ

How should I maintain my wreath if I leave it indoors?

A. If you leave your wreath indoors, try not to touch it or move it too often. You can also spray it with water or Wilt Stop spray once a week to prolong its lifespan.

What other flowers complement sunflowers on a wreath?

A. Due to the size of sunflowers, the other flowers will likely complement them rather than compete for the spotlight. Try to add a couple of other colors to the wreath, and consider how the other flowers play off the sunflowers. Here are a few suggestions:

Yellow flowers: daisies, goldenrods, chrysanthemums and roses.

daisies, goldenrods, chrysanthemums and roses. Red flowers: roses, lilies, snapdragons and tulips.

roses, lilies, snapdragons and tulips. Blue flowers: delphiniums, lupine, lavender and sweet peas.

delphiniums, lupine, lavender and sweet peas. Green flowers: orchids, daisies, chrysanthemums and lilies.

What’s the best sunflower wreath to buy?

Top sunflower wreath

Lifeinpetals Sunflower Wreath

What you need to know: This is a beautiful 23-inch sunflower wreath with customizable colored ribbons and artificial flowers.

What you’ll love: Each wreath is handmade, and the artificial flowers allow them to last many seasons. Part of the grapevine wreath base is exposed, which gives it a more rustic appearance.

What you should consider: Some wreaths are fuller than others, so the size might vary a little bit.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top sunflower wreath for the money

Hoomall Welcome Sunflower Wreath

What you need to know: This is a vibrant 14-inch sunflower wreath with tons of artificial sunflowers that can be used for many different occasions.

What you’ll love: The sunflowers look authentic and fill in the circumference of the wreath. The smaller size is perfect for rooms, doors and smaller homes. Very little maintenance is required to maintain this wreath for multiple seasons.

What you should consider: This is a smaller wreath, and the shipping process compresses it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bomarolan Artificial Sunflower Wreath

What you need to know: This 20-inch wreath features 37 handmade sunflowers and rustic green foliage.

What you’ll love: Each flower is handmade, and the coloration resembles real sunflowers. A lot of greenery and smaller flowers enrich the aesthetic. It fits well on just about any door or wall.

What you should consider: The price of this wreath is a little expensive compared to others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

