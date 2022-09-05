Glutathione for your health

Glutathione is an antioxidant commonly found in animals, healthy bacteria, plants, fungi and the human body. It primarily consists of three essential amino acids, which are glycine, cysteine and glutamine. It has many health benefits for humans and can help repair and build healthy tissues, reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. Most people produce glutathione naturally in the liver, but some need to take supplements to ensure they get the right amount in their system.

Top benefits of glutathione

Reduce inflammation

Inflammation is one of the biggest causes of chronic health conditions and autoimmune disorders. It contributes to an increase in harmful free radicals, which weaken the immune system and lead to the progression of many chronic illnesses and autoimmune disorders.

According to one study, glutathione could reduce inflammation in the body and help fight against certain health conditions, including:

Psoriasis

Celiac disease

Rheumatoid arthritis

Cancer

Decrease oxidative stress

Oxidative stress is what happens when you have an antioxidant deficiency and there are too many free radicals in the body. This can lead to chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s and rheumatoid arthritis. It could also damage blood cells, DNA and essential proteins. Higher levels of glutathione could help reduce oxidative stress, boost the immune system and lower the risk of developing certain conditions.

Remove toxins

To function properly, the human body needs tiny amounts of heavy metals, such as iron, copper or zinc. However, too much can be harmful to your health. One PubMed study shows that long-term exposure to heavy metals could lead to things such as:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Kidney disease or kidney failure

Lung damage

With the help of key enzymes and transport proteins, glutathione can effectively bind to these toxins and remove them from your system.

Build or repair tissues

Along with helping against inflammation, high levels of glutathione can help repair and strengthen damaged tissues in the body. This is beneficial for athletes and for people who frequently experience an inflammatory response. This antioxidant could also improve strength and endurance, as well as aid in recovery after intensive exercise.

Promote liver health

Several things could lead to fatty liver disease, both alcohol and nonalcohol-related. One such cause of this condition, though, is a lack of antioxidants. When taken intravenously at a high enough dosage, glutathione could increase enzyme and protein levels and potentially boost liver health. A few studies have also found that it could also help successfully detoxify the liver.

Reduce signs of aging

Glutathione in the body could decrease the signs of aging. It primarily does this by:

Helping the skin retain moisture

Reducing the appearance of wrinkles on the face

Boost skin elasticity

Make the skin firmer and more supple

Recommended dosage

A single supplement of glutathione usually contains between 250 and 750 milligrams. This is generally considered sufficient for most adults. Everyone’s body and health needs are different, though. Consult a doctor before taking any health or dietary supplements to make sure it’s right for you.

Potential side effects

There are very few side effects to consuming a glutathione-rich diet. However, not everyone should take supplements or use topical treatments. Though uncommon, side effects of taking too much glutathione include:

Bloating

Allergic reaction (usually on the skin)

Cramps (abdominal)

Mild stomachache

Natural sources

A healthy human body can produce glutathione. However, you can also find this antioxidant in many foods, including:

Vegetables — Broccoli, garlic, spinach, okra

Broccoli, garlic, spinach, okra Proteins — Chicken, pork, fish, eggs

Chicken, pork, fish, eggs Fruits — Avocados, citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries

Avocados, citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries Nuts — Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts Dairy — milk, cheese

Form

Aside from natural production, glutathione comes in the following forms:

Topical: Topical application includes patches, serums and creams.

Topical application includes patches, serums and creams. Inhalant: This includes nasal and throat sprays.

This includes nasal and throat sprays. Supplement: Most supplements come in either gel or liquid forms. These are often capsules or tablets, though some are powders.

For those with a severe deficiency, a doctor might suggest taking it intravenously. This method is usually more concentrated and can be more effective than other options.

Reduced vs. liposomal glutathione

If you’re interested in glutathione supplements, here are the two main types to choose from:

Liposomal: These supplements have a lipid coating that keeps them from breaking down during digestion and makes them easier to absorb. This could make them slightly more effective.

These supplements have a lipid coating that keeps them from breaking down during digestion and makes them easier to absorb. This could make them slightly more effective. Reduced: This type is slightly less effective as the digestive system breaks down and destroys some of this antioxidant. It can be easier on the body, though.

