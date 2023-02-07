Which prenatal gummy vitamin with iron is best?

During pregnancy, your body needs extra iron because it has to make more blood to carry oxygen to your growing baby. Taking a prenatal vitamin with iron can be helpful, but finding one that’s pleasant-tasting and easy to take can be tricky.

If you need a prenatal gummy vitamin, there are several options out there. The Flamingo Supplements Iron Gummies With Multivitamins is a top choice that contains all the essential vitamins and minerals needed for pregnancy, including iron. It’s also an excellent choice if you have trouble swallowing pills.

What to know before you buy a prenatal gummy vitamin with iron

Benefits

When you’re pregnant, taking iron can help your body produce more blood to ensure sufficient oxygen is supplied to your baby. Moreover, having more iron in your body gives you more energy and stamina. When you don’t get enough iron, you can develop anemia, which makes you feel tired, lightheaded and can possibly trigger weight loss. Having low iron levels during pregnancy can increase your risk for preterm labor and preeclampsia. Always talk to your doctor before you start taking any type of prenatal vitamin containing iron.

Besides iron, look out for other key nutrients in your prenatal gummies such as folic acid, calcium and vitamin D. Folic acid is important in the development of your baby’s brain and spinal cord, while calcium and vitamin D are essential in the formation of bones.

Dosage

Check the recommended daily allowance on your prenatal supplement to make sure you’re taking just what your body needs. The recommended dose for pregnancy is 30-60 milligrams of iron per day. Avoid exceeding this level — high iron levels during your pregnancy can increase your risk of gestational diabetes and preterm birth.

One more thing to note is that finding a supplement with the amount of iron you need during your pregnancy in one pill is sometimes difficult. You may need to take two or more pills per day to meet the recommended daily amount.

Forms

The most common form of iron in supplements is ferrous sulphate. If you’re unable to tolerate this form of iron due to side effects like diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain, iron hydroxide polymaltose is a potential option that can limit these effects. If iron is causing you issues, ask your health care professional if this alternative form will work for you.

One of the ways to increase the absorption of iron supplements is to include vitamin C in the formulation. You can also take an additional vitamin C supplement, if needed.

What to look for in quality prenatal gummy vitamins with iron

Quality

The quality of your prenatal vitamin with iron is often determined by third-party testing organizations. Their validation is listed on the supplement packaging either with their logo or in print. Some of these organizations include ConsumerLab, NSF, USDA and Kosher.

Tolerability

Taking a prenatal vitamin with iron can worsen morning sickness symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting. You can help reduce the risk of your iron supplement aggravating your pregnancy symptoms by taking it with a snack. Another option is to take the supplement before bed to make these symptoms less noticeable.

Allergies

In some cases, dietary supplements containing iron may cause an allergic reaction marked by hives or skin irritation. This type of reaction is usually due to inactive ingredients in the supplement, like soy, milk or wheat by-products. To avoid these unwanted effects, read the product packaging to see if any known allergens are included.

How much you can expect to spend on a prenatal gummy vitamin with iron

Depending on the pill count, prenatal gummy vitamins with iron usually cost $15-$30. Most packages usually contain 60-90 pills per bottle.

Best prenatal gummy vitamins with iron FAQ

Can my diet provide all the prenatal nutrients I need?

A. While eating healthily provides your body with many of the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs, not everyone eats a balanced diet all the time. Furthermore, during pregnancy, your body needs more folic acid, iron and vitamin D than your diet provides. Supplementing your diet with a quality prenatal gummy vitamin that includes iron is an easy way to help ensure your body gets everything it needs.

What side effects may occur when taking prenatal gummy vitamins with iron?

A. Taking prenatal vitamins containing iron can cause constipation, but you can prevent this by drinking plenty of fluids and including more fiber in your diet. Sometimes, iron can also aggravate your morning sickness, causing nausea and vomiting. However, some formulas can minimize these side effects.

What are the best prenatal gummy vitamins with iron to buy?

Top prenatal gummy vitamins with iron

Flamingo Supplements Iron Gummies with Multivitamins

What you need to know: These gummies are designed to support a healthy pregnancy, reduce fatigue and are a great option for vegans.

What you’ll love: This supplement includes an adequate amount of vitamin C to boost iron absorption, so you get the iron you need.

What you should consider: Ask your doctor if this supplement has a sufficient amount of iron for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top prenatal gummy vitamins with iron for the money

Pink Stork Pregnancy Iron Gummies

What you need to know: If getting more iron is your focus, these gummies are a good bet.

What you’ll love: These gummies have a pleasant grape flavor. They’re pectin-based and don’t contain gelatin, so they’re suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

What you should consider: They only contain iron and vitamin C, so you’ll need to take other prenatal supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lunakai Prenatal Vitamin Gummies with Iron and Folic Acid

What you need to know: These prenatal vitamin gummies are loaded with 17 essential vitamins and minerals needed to support you and your baby during pregnancy.

What you’ll love: They have a delicious berry flavor that makes them easy to take. They’re also an excellent option if you’re on a gluten-free or vegan diet.

What you should consider: Users commented on the great taste. Check with your doctor to see whether they contain enough iron for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

