Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
Idaho lawmaker accused of rape had been warned previously
Planned Parenthood seeks to end abortion notification requirements for minors
Video
Marvel unveils free comics for Comic Book Day 2021
Florida deputy shows off slam dunk skills at community basketball court
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Should I get clip-on sunglasses or prescription sunglasses?
Trending Stories
’20 seconds of footage’: Family of Andrew Brown Jr. reacts after watching body camera video
Video
Brown family lawyers to share autopsy results Tuesday, church leaders also meeting to declare ‘moral emergency’
Video
CDC to update outdoor mask guidance as Biden addresses COVID-19 response
Protests continue in Elizabeth City following death of Andrew Brown Jr., man killed by law enforcement
Video
Isaiah Brown in critical condition after being shot 10 times by Spotsylvania deputy, attorney says
Video