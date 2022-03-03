Best Harry Potter jewelry

Show off your love of Harry Potter and the wizarding world with a Harry Potter-inspired necklace, cuff bracelet, ring or anklet.

Which Harry Potter jewelry is best?

Whether you’re looking for a fun, creative gift for a Harry Potter fan, or you want to add a touch of magic to your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with Harry Potter jewelry. With many styles and designs to choose from, there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking for something creative yet subtle, check out the Harry Potter Stud Earrings Set.

What to know before you buy Harry Potter jewelry

Types of jewelry

When it comes to jewelry, there are plenty of options out there. Here are some of the most popular choices.

Charm bracelets : Charm bracelets are similar to regular bracelets in that they fit around the wearer’s wrist. What makes them special, however, is the assortment of charms and trinkets adorning them. These bracelets are often customizable with charms that suit the wearer. Since these bracelets are unique and, in most cases, highly personalized, they make for an excellent gift.

: Charm bracelets are similar to regular bracelets in that they fit around the wearer’s wrist. What makes them special, however, is the assortment of charms and trinkets adorning them. These bracelets are often customizable with charms that suit the wearer. Since these bracelets are unique and, in most cases, highly personalized, they make for an excellent gift. Necklaces : The great thing about necklaces is that they’re extremely versatile. If you’re going for a sophisticated or elegant look, a simple chain with a Harry Potter-themed pendant or gemstone works great. Alternatively, you could choose a charm necklace or a beaded necklace. For a more casual style, consider a pendant on a faux leather or leather cord.

: The great thing about necklaces is that they’re extremely versatile. If you’re going for a sophisticated or elegant look, a simple chain with a Harry Potter-themed pendant or gemstone works great. Alternatively, you could choose a charm necklace or a beaded necklace. For a more casual style, consider a pendant on a faux leather or leather cord. Rings : When it comes to Harry Potter jewelry, rings are another great option. Just like with necklaces, rings may be elegant or simple in their design. They may also have precious gems like diamonds or rubies to help them pop. For a Harry Potter ring, you may want to engrave it with a spell or memorable line from the series. Or, you could get a uniquely designed ring in the shape of the Sorting Hat or the scar on Harry Potter’s forehead.

: When it comes to Harry Potter jewelry, rings are another great option. Just like with necklaces, rings may be elegant or simple in their design. They may also have precious gems like diamonds or rubies to help them pop. For a Harry Potter ring, you may want to engrave it with a spell or memorable line from the series. Or, you could get a uniquely designed ring in the shape of the Sorting Hat or the scar on Harry Potter’s forehead. Anklets : Similar to charm bracelets, anklets are typically adorned with specific charms designed to match the wearer’s preferences. These charms may be smaller than those on a bracelet. Harry Potter-themed charms include the Golden Snitch, any one of the fantastical creatures from the magical world or a lightning bolt.

: Similar to charm bracelets, anklets are typically adorned with specific charms designed to match the wearer’s preferences. These charms may be smaller than those on a bracelet. Harry Potter-themed charms include the Golden Snitch, any one of the fantastical creatures from the magical world or a lightning bolt. Earrings: Harry Potter earrings come in a variety of designs, including dangle earrings, studs and hoops. Earrings may be subtle or bold, depending on preference and style.

Occasion

Consider the occasion when picking out Harry Potter jewelry.

For example, if you’re giving the jewelry as a gift, choose something you know the recipient will love and wear. If the jewelry is meant for a costume party, you may want something fun or funky like a pair of Sorting Hat earrings or a gold necklace with a dragon.

For the workplace or daily wear, consider choosing something more subtle and understated. This could be anything from a simple charm bracelet to a pendant on a thin chain.

Jewelry for men and kids

There is Harry Potter-themed jewelry for people of all genders and ages. For instance, a Harry Potter-themed watch with the Deathly Hallows emblem could suit any adult.

As for kids, most types of jewelry work just fine. Kids’ jewelry should be more durable and match the child’s age and personality. This may mean getting something colorful or jewelry with a fake gemstone. If the kid is younger or prone to breaking or losing their jewelry, get them something inexpensive that still looks nice.

Another option that is fun and engaging for the whole family is to get a jewelry-making kit for kids. These kits often come with everything you need to make some simple and creative jewelry. Get a few extra Harry Potter-themed charms to inspire a child’s creativity.

What to look for in quality Harry Potter jewelry

Material

Harry Potter jewelry is made from an assortment of different materials. Most necklace chains, anklets and charm bracelets are metal. This may be sterling silver, sterling gold, steel, platinum or other types of metals. Another popular option for these types of jewelry is a tougher material like corded wires or faux leather.

As for the pendants, charms and ring settings, options include precious and semi-precious stones, hard plastic (for kids) and glass or stone beads.

Many people are allergic to certain types of metal alloys, including nickel. Look for jewelry that doesn’t contain these materials to avoid this issue.

Sizing

The sizing of the Harry Potter jewelry depends on the type of jewelry.

Necklaces : Most necklaces come in a standard length, but some have longer or shorter chains. Oftentimes, longer chains are more casual. If you’re not sure what chain length is best, use a soft tape measurer to measure the circumference of the wearer’s neck. Add between three and five inches to that for the minimum chain length.

: Most necklaces come in a standard length, but some have longer or shorter chains. Oftentimes, longer chains are more casual. If you’re not sure what chain length is best, use a soft tape measurer to measure the circumference of the wearer’s neck. Add between three and five inches to that for the minimum chain length. Anklets, bracelets and watches : Measure the wrist to determine the right size for these types of jewelry. Consider the closure or clasp of the jewelry when doing so. Watches are usually adjustable, while bracelets or anklets may not be. However, some jewelry is elastic for a customizable fit.

: Measure the wrist to determine the right size for these types of jewelry. Consider the closure or clasp of the jewelry when doing so. Watches are usually adjustable, while bracelets or anklets may not be. However, some jewelry is elastic for a customizable fit. Rings: To determine ring size, wrap a piece of string just below the last knuckle to get a measurement of the wearer’s finger. Or, if you already have a ring at home that fits, use that as a reference point. Some rings are designed to wrap around the finger without fully closing at any point, so keep this in mind when picking one out.

Design and color

Harry Potter jewelry comes in countless designs, styles and colors. Some are elaborate, while others are fine and simple. Many types of jewelry are customizable.

You may want to get Harry Potter jewelry that fits a certain theme, movie or book. If you need some more ideas, skim through one of the Harry Potter books or watch one of the films. Anything unique to the wizarding world could make for a great piece of jewelry.

How much you can expect to spend on Harry Potter jewelry

Custom-made necklaces and rings, such as those found on Etsy, could cost anywhere from $10–$50. On the other hand, a set of earrings may cost around $40. Kids’ jewelry is usually between $10–$20.

Harry Potter jewelry FAQ

What are some other cool Harry Potter jewelry ideas?

A. Some other ideas include a Harry Potter House-themed bracelet, a customized necklace with the Golden Snitch, Deathly Hallow earrings or charm friendship bracelets. If these don’t work for you, consider getting a Time Turner necklace, Harry Potter character charms or a set of matching rings with the House crests.

Does Harry Potter jewelry last a long time?

A. This depends on the material and how well you take care of it. For example, a sterling silver necklace or ring could last for years if worn daily and kept away from water. Fake jewelry or jewelry that consists of metal blends may start to tarnish or become scratched within a few months.

What’s the best Harry Potter jewelry to buy?

Top Harry Potter jewelry

Harry Potter Stud Earrings Set

What you need to know: With three sets of earrings, each with a unique design, this is a great gift idea for anyone who wants to show off their love of Harry Potter in a more subtle way.

What you’ll love: These earrings are small and lightweight, which makes them perfect for most occasions. The jewelry features the Golden Snitch, the Deathly Hallows emblem and the Harry Potter logo.

What you should consider: The clasps may be a little tricky to open and close properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter jewelry for the money

Fancy Space Charm Bracelet

What you need to know: This unique, friendship charm bracelet comes in a lovely jewelry bag and makes for a great gift for any Harry Potter fan.

What you’ll love: With 12 themed charms and stones ranging from the Golden Snitch to the Sorting Hat, this silver-colored charm bracelet is fun, creative and magical. It’s also adjustable with a secure closure that prevents it from falling off.

What you should consider: Some of the links may come off over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Awegift Mischief Managed Friendship Bracelet

What you need to know: This cuff bracelet has the iconic “Mischief Managed” engraved on the front for true Harry Potter fans.

What you’ll love: A great gift between friends, this bracelet can be engraved with a variety of Harry Potter inspired phrases. The bracelet is somewhat adjustable to fit most people’s wrists. It also consists of high-quality stainless steel that is resistant to rust, stains and scratches.

What you should consider: This cuff bracelet is best for older fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

