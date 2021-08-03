Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper says NY Gov. Cuomo should ‘step aside’ following sexual harassment investigation
Video
‘Catastrophe’ at Myrtle Beach airport continues as more flights are cancelled
Video
Sunglasses dropped into orangutan enclosure at zoo, and you won’t believe what happened next
Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
ACC Football
Admirals
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jewelry
Best engagement rings
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Police: Virginia Beach inmate tried to hire hit man from jail
Ex-Virginia Beach economic director pleads guilty to felony embezzlement charges
Video
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
Residents concerned with possible apartment complex replacing old school building in Norfolk
Video
Frontier Airlines announces non-stop flights from Norfolk to Miami for as low as $29