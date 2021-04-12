Fully charge your speaker before you head out, and consider investing in a portable charger to have some backup juice if your speaker starts to lose life.

Which Bluetooth speakers are best for camping?

Escaping city life and exploring the outdoors doesn’t mean you have to go without simple pleasures. Music enhances most moods and occasions, and the right Bluetooth speakers allow you to embrace your adventures, particularly when camping.

The ideal models embrace portability, durability and longevity. These options are also waterproof to a certain degree, so you can take them with you as you relax on a lake or paddle downriver. We’ve rounded up the best Bluetooth speakers for camping so you can enjoy your tunes when and how you want to.

The best Bluetooth speakers to take camping

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle Solo

They may not have the stylish brand recognition like some of the competition, but Cambridge Soundworks offers quality portable speakers at affordable prices. This compact model is great for a one- or two-person outing, with a durable strap that keeps the speaker closeby. It’s not the most powerful, but it does resist dust, splashes and shock, making it a worthy travel companion. Sold by Amazon.

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3

For those who want a slightly bigger model than the solo, this option is ideal for a small gathering. We love the clear sound and strong connection; the Angle 3 also boasts up to 14 hours of playback and plenty of color options. While it can’t be submerged, it does resist rain and splashes. Sold by Amazon.

LG PL2 XBoom Go

We like this reliable portable speaker by LG that can withstand splashes and rugged outings while providing high-quality sound. Its compact size is better for intimate excursions, though it can pair up with other models for more comprehensive sound. We enjoy the convenience, though: the battery lasts up to 10 hours, and the speaker is easily controlled by voice or app. Sold by Amazon.

JBL Clip 3

We love this small yet powerful Bluetooth speaker for when you’re on the move or just relaxing outside. It integrates a carabiner to clip onto a backpack, raft or any other convenient connection point. IPX7 waterproofing means it can be temporarily submerged and withstand bad weather. It’s also available in a variety of colors. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

The first of three entries on our list by UE, this model offers powerful sound in a reasonably compact frame. Set it down on a surface or hang it with the clip to provide comprehensive, clear sound in every direction. This model withstands water, dust and shock, and features a battery life of up to 10 hours. We also like bold color choices available. Sold by Amazon.

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Pro

This is the biggest and boldest portable speaker by Cambridge Soundworks, and it offers terrific bang for your buck. This model adds a more booming bass. It boasts a high waterproof IPX7 rating with a staggering 100-foot Bluetooth range. Sold by Amazon.

Bose Soundlink Micro

From one of the premier sound design companies comes this small yet powerful Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor living. It features a rugged exterior and IPX7 waterproof construction to combat the weather. While the battery is smaller with a length of up to 6 hours, its compact size and durable strap enhance portability. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

JBL Flip 5

The latest model from JBL, the Flip 5, boasts a decent size and stands up to rugged excursions. It charges quickly and lasts up to 12 hours once fully charged. We like the authentic, booming sound, especially for the price. It’s also waterproof and offered in a range of colors. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

LG PL7 XBoom Go

This large LG features more power, richer bass and an improved battery with up to 24 hours of continuous playback. It features LED lighting that syncs up to the music, making this an enjoyable camping companion. Sold by Amazon.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

This big and rugged UE Boom is made for lively weekends and adventurous outings. It provides 360-degree sound and deep bass. It’s durable and resists shock, drops, dust and water. While you can submerge it, the device is designed to float on the water. Choose your favorite color, and connect up to 150 speakers for the ultimate camping party. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

Bose Soundlink Color II

One of the most popular Bose speakers, this compact model provides booming sound for outdoor and indoor settings. With crisp audio, this speaker also has a built-in microphone to take calls. It’s made in various colors, resists splashes and features a moderate battery life of up to eight hours. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Comprehensive and faithful sound is provided for up 15 hours on a single charge with simple controls directly from the speaker or a connected device. It’s just as rugged as other UE models, though it does feature a bungee hanger if you want to hook it up to something nearby. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

Sony SRS-XB43

This portable camping speaker provides one of the most impressive batteries alongside the deepest, most powerful bass. Listen for up to 24 hours on a single charge wherever you are. It resists water and dust while providing crystal clear dialogue to take calls. We are also fans of the lights that come on and play with the music. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

Bose Soundlink Revolve+

This impressive option by Bose provides the focal point of any large outing with 360-degree coverage. It features a handle for easy movement and boasts a durable aluminum body with splash resistance. Connect with other Revolve speakers for a louder party and enjoy music for up to 16 hours on a single charge. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

Sonos Move

The largest and most expensive option on our list, this Sonos speaker is for those who want immersive, faithful audio with them at all times. Though hefty at over six pounds, it offers a deep, authentic sound and can connect to Wi-Fi when you’re at home and Bluetooth when you’re at the campsite. It stands up to all kinds of weather, including extreme temperatures, snow, rain, humidity and powerful UV rays, making the Sonos Move the perfect camping partner. Sold by Amazon and Best Buy.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.