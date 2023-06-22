Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and it’s the best time to save big on pricey items you’ve had your eye on. Which means we’re hawking Apple products. We’ve rounded up some of the best early deals ahead of Prime Day, and many Apple products are among the hottest items.

The event, which is scheduled for July 11 and 12, is offering endless can’t-miss deals on items across all categories — including Apple products like the Apple AirTags, which we loved when we tested them in the BestReviews Testing Lab. Interested in taking home some new Apple products? Here are the coveted Apple items and more on sale now for Prime Day 2023.

The deals below were last updated on June 21, 2023, at 12:30 pm EST.

Shop this article: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple AirTags, Apple Watch Series 8

Apple products on sale ahead of Prime Day

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop 5% OFF

The MacBook Air has an ultra-thin design that makes it excellent for traveling, and you can snag the 2023 edition now at 5% off. It has an M2 chip and 8GB of RAM for blazing-fast performance, a fan-less design for quiet operation and a crisp 15.3-inch liquid retina display.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen 20% OFF

The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro boast an H2 chip for superior active noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The updated controls let you swipe the stem of the earbud to adjust the volume and hold it to change noise-cancellation settings. Plus, you’ll get six hours of listening time on a full charge.

Apple AirTags 9% OFF

We put these trackers to the test and were impressed with how easy they were to set up and use. The Find My app gave us accurate directions to locate our missing items, and the AirTag made a pinging sound to help us find them even faster. The one-tap setup automatically syncs with your iPhone or iPad, and the iP67 protection rating means it’s safe from dust and water damage. Plus, the battery is replaceable and lasts over a year.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack 15% OFF

Never run out of power with this high-quality portable battery charger. It’s easy to attach to your phone and provides safe, automatic wireless charging. Credit cards don’t interfere with it, and if you have a 20-watt power adapter, you can quickly juice up the battery pack and your iPhone simultaneously.

Apple Watch Series 8 18% OFF

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a high-quality aluminum case and an always-on retina display. It’s an excellent smartwatch for tracking health metrics such as blood oxygen, sleep patterns, heart rhythm and calories burned, and you can store your favorite Spotify songs and send text messages to your contacts.

Apple MagSafe Charger 21% OFF

Wireless charging is practically a staple of every modern iPhone, so you’ll want a MagSafe charger. This charger’s magnetic alignment is compatible with any iPhone as old as the iPhone 12 but also supports Qi charging for older models. Also, it works with most AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones 35% OFF

These headphones have a foldable design, deliver outstanding sound quality and boast an Apple W1 chip for secure Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll get up to 40 hours of listening time, and the cushioned ear cups make them comfortable enough to wear for prolonged periods. Plus, they work with iOS and Android devices.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones 52% OFF

These headphones offer superior comfort and adaptive noise cancellation for drowning out external noise. Fast Fuel charging provides three hours of listening on a 10-minute charge, and multifunction controls let you manage music playback and access Siri. Plus, they come with a carrying case and an auxiliary cord.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones 28% OFF

If you want high-quality earphones for working out, these are a must-buy this Prime Day. We tested these and loved that the comfortable, hooked design keeps them secure to your ears as you exercise. We also appreciated that they have a sweat-resistant build and sleek, luxurious look. Each earbud has music playback controls, and Spatial Audio creates an immersive listening experience.

Apple Pencil 1st Gen 20% OFF

Increase your productivity when working on your iPad with this Apple Pencil. It’s a responsive stylus pen perfect for drawing, taking notes and sketching, and it lets you create subtle shading and execute artistic effects with superior precision. It comes with an extra tip and a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter.

