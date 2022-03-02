Best HP docking station

Hewlett-Packard, commonly known as HP, started in a small wooden garage in California around 1939. Located at 367 Addison Avenue in Palo Alto, it is now an official California Historical Landmark with a plaque indicating the “Birthplace of Silicon Valley.”

Which HP docking station is best?

Desktop computers are great for working in the office or at home, but they aren’t portable. You can’t simply pick up your desktop and go to a meeting. That is why many people use laptops, as they are specifically designed for portability.

But there might be times when you want to treat your laptop as if it was a desktop computer. That is where a device like the HP UltraSlim Docking Station comes in handy. It allows you to connect your laptop to various accessories from a central point.

What to know before you buy an HP docking station

Know what it is used for

A docking station serves as a powered cradle from your laptop. It turns all the ports and connections into a desktop equivalent to attaching external computer monitors, an ethernet cable, the charger and audio devices. Most slim laptops only have one connection, but a docking station can often expand to three or four.

Correct docking station for your laptop

Docking stations might all look and function the same, but often they are made for a specific laptop model. Therefore, you need to ensure that the docking station you want to but is compatible with your laptop. The connection points and the charger port won’t fit if it’s not.

It makes cable management a breeze

A docking station isn’t just great for those with limited space, but it also reduces the number of cables required. In addition, having a central hub where everything connects will make your workspace a lot neater. With fewer clutter and distractions, you can get stuck into work without interruptions.

What to look for in a quality HP docking station

Connect more than one monitor

A docking station will usually have several USB ports, but if you want to use multiple monitors, you must ensure that the docking station supports that. HDMI is a widely-used monitor connection standard, but some older monitors use a VGA connection. So, if your monitor uses any of those as an output, check that your docking station is compatible.

Audio connections for music and meetings

Extra USB and monitor ports are great, but there might be times when you want to listen to music or need to attend a Zoom meeting. When using your docking station, you want to plug your headphones or microphone directly into the dock. A good-quality docking station will have a microphone and audio connection.

Lockable for safety and security

Regardless of where you are working, you should ensure that your laptop is safe. Primarily if you use it for corporate assignments, there could be a lot of sensitive or valuable data on it. A good quality docking station will have the ability to be locked, either through a unique accessory or by itself.

How much you can expect to spend on an HP docking station

The average price of an HP docking station depends on the functions and the number of additional ports. Standard docks retail for $150-$220, while sophisticated docks (like those for Thunderbolt connections) can retail for $250-$400.

HP docking station FAQ

Does a docking station charge the laptop?

A. Yes, and this is one of the main functions of the docking station. When the laptop is resting on the dock, the power cable will deliver a charge that replaces any lost energy.

Can you use any docking station with an HP laptop?

A. In most cases, this isn’t possible as several HP laptops have different charging and port connections. The ports also need to correspond with the placement on the dock. So, if they are elsewhere, the ports won’t work.

What are the best HP docking stations to buy?

Top HP docking station

HP UltraSlim Docking Station

What you need to know: If you are looking for a space-saving solution with many connection ports, this docking station will be perfect for you.

What you’ll love: Connecting your HP EliteBook laptop to this docking station, you instantly expand the available ports and monitor connections. It has four USB 3.0 ports, a DisplayPort and VGA ports for external monitors, and a port for an ethernet cable. Your laptop simply slides into the dock and clicks into place. The device can also be locked with a particular docking station lock, ensuring that nobody walks off with your work.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any HDMI ports, which is the most common standard for connecting external monitors.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Top HP docking station for money

HP ElitePad Docking Station

What you need to know: This docking station is made for the HP ElitePad, and provides basic connectivity for your tablet.

What you’ll love: The HP ElitePad Docking Station is simplistic yet effective for connecting different devices to your tablet. The tilted rest angles your tablet for easy use on a table while charging it simultaneously. In addition, the dock has four USB ports (two on each side) so that you can connect a mouse and keyboard, external storage or a thumb drive.

What you should consider: It only works with the HP ElitePad, and you can’t connect an external monitor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HP Thunderbolt Dock 230W G2

What you need to know: If you have a laptop with a Thunderbolt connection, this docking station will increase your available slots and ports.

What you’ll love: The small HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 provides your laptop with two additional SuperSpeed USB ports, an ethernet/LAN cable port, a VGA monitor connection, and two DisplayPort connections. There is also another Thunderbolt port that you can use to charge devices. You can also pair the docking station with the HP TB Dock Audio Module (sold separately) for integrated audio. This can provide a Bluetooth connection and serve as a volume control.

What you should consider: While it provides a lot of additional ports, it is one of the most expensive docking stations.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

