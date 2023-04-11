FBI warns to stop using public phone charging stations

One convenience of modern devices is they use the same cable for charging and data transfer. In other words, when you plug your phone into your computer, not only will you be charging it, but you could upload files at the same time. Unfortunately, hackers have taken advantage of this vulnerability so they can upload malware and monitoring software when you charge your device in a public place. In fact, the FBI just issued a warning telling people not to use public phone charging stations. So what options do you have?

In this article: Anker 521 Magnetic Battery Pack, Mophie Powerstation Plus XL and Alpatronix iPhone Charger Case

What alternatives are there to using a public charging station?

One conundrum of rechargeable devices is the more you charge them, the shorter their battery life becomes. Inevitably, you will find yourself in a situation where you are away from home and have a rapidly dying battery. That is precisely why public charging stations were invented.

The simplest way to keep your phone safe from “juice jacking” is to keep a portable charger with you at all times. This convenient tech ensures you won’t ever need to make your phone vulnerable at a public charging station again. For example, the Anker 521 Magnetic Battery Pack snaps to your phone and gives it up to 17 additional hours of charge while the Mophie Powerstation Plus XL has enough just to charge your phone at least four times.

What are the best ways to protect your personal information?

Protecting sensitive information is a full-time job. You must always be aware of the potential for hacking and take measures to reduce the risk. If you have a secure password manager, such as LastPass or BitWarden, you’ve got a great foundation. However, you also might want to consider the increased fortification of using a virtual private network, and make sure your firewall or antivirus software is up-to-date and running.

Best products for protecting sensitive information on your devices

Anker 521 Magnetic Battery Pack

The Anker 521 Magnetic Battery Pack is a clever device that snaps onto the back of your phone and lets it charge wirelessly while you are on the go. It can provide 17 hours of additional power, which is enough to get you through the day.

Sold by Amazon

Mophie Powerstation Plus XL

Another portable option that can keep you safe from the public charging stations is the Mophie Powerstation Plus XL. This affordable option is a favorite as it can deliver over four full charges. It is slim, compact and easy to carry, and it features an 18-watt fast-charging output.

Sold by Amazon

NordVPN

If you want to step up your online protection, the NordVPN is BestReviews favorite approach. It offers next-generation encryption, a strict no-log policy, malware protection and more. One account can protect up to six devices.

Sold by NordVPN

Alpatronix iPhone Battery Charger Case

A battery charging phone case is another convenient way to carry around a charge in your pocket. This model is designed for iPhones. This case gives you two to three days’ worth of power, depending on use, and allows access to power and volume buttons, but not headphones.

Sold by Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station

If you want to go all in on a top product, this solar generator is a solid option. It weighs 6.6 pounds and has a 240-watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. If you take this model along with you on a road trip, you won’t ever have to worry about finding a public charging station to power up your devices.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.