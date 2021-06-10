Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
1 person displaced after apartment fire in Norfolk
VB police: All sworn personnel now have body cameras
135K vaccine doses in NC receive longer shelf life with J&J expiration extension
Video
NC bill that bans Down syndrome abortions faces likely veto from Gov. Cooper
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Event Calendar
Juneteenth
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Maps & Globes
The best globes
Trending Stories
Man who was trapped in box, raped as a boy returns to scene of crime; upset over bill to end civil commitment of some Va. sex offenders
Video
Norfolk woman in wheelchair left abandoned at airport after missing flight
Video
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to US charges
Local emergency room nurse, a cancer survivor, is dying from COVID
Video
First Breeze Airways flights taking off from Norfolk on Thursday
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP