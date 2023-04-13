WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sponsored Content
Posted: Apr 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The folks from Best Reviews joined HRS today to tell us about some products you can treat yourself with!
Best ReviewsWAVY.com/reviews
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Best Reviews.
Treat yourself with these products!
A white cardigan is a staple garment that’s extremely versatile. It can take you from spring and fall through to winter with the right layering.
The most flattering swimsuit is the one that fits you right. It allows unrestricted movement, is free of wrinkles and provides support in all the right places.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show