BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals will impress any beauty fan

If you love Nordstrom and beauty products, chances are that you’ll find amazing deals during the retailer’s big anniversary sale. The company celebrates its founding each year by offering savings to customers that are too good to miss. Beauty products by many premium companies are included in the big discount event.

Mascara, hair stylers, lipstick, sunscreen and more — Nordstrom is offering many popular items at low prices during the sale that takes place July 17 through August 6. The BestReviews team has rounded up outstanding beauty deals to give you a head start on shopping for your beauty needs.

Shop this article: NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Duo, T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron and Supergoop! Unseen and Play Sunscreen Set

What beauty products will be discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Do you love trying new makeup? Maybe you want to skip the salon and style your hair at home. Or perhaps you’ve always wanted to try an at-home beauty device. Regardless of your beauty preferences, Nordstrom has you covered with items in all beauty categories available at unbeatable prices. Makeup, skin care, sunscreens, shampoo, hair stylers and beauty devices are all included in the big sale.

Best beauty deals to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

MAC Cosmetics Treasured Kiss Lip Kit: $30 ($45 value)

If you’ve been wanting to try MAC’s Powder Kiss Lipstick, you’ll love this duo that includes a full-sized tube along with the brand’s smooth gliding lip liner. You can choose from two flattering shades.

Sold by Nordstrom

NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Duo: $38 ($56 value)

Not only is this iconic lip balm available in two beautiful shades that work with most skin tones, but they are also made of a nourishing formula that is lightweight and leaves lips hydrated. The pair includes peachy pink and dusty rose hues that you’ll love.

Sold by Nordstrom

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo: $77 ($96 value)

This award-winning shampoo repairs hair while it cleanses. The result is hair that’s soft, shiny and strong. Frequent use will help prevent damage, which is great for those who use heated styling tools.

Sold by Nordstrom

NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning System: $265 (was $395)

At-home beauty tools are more popular than ever, and this one is a top seller for the results it delivers. It uses microcurrents to tone skin and improve its appearance. The anniversary price includes activator gel, cream and an applicator.

Sold by Nordstrom

T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron: $113.90 (was $169.99)

Soft curls and bold volume are possible with this curling iron that boasts five heat settings and a lightweight design. It’s perfect for creating styles that will make you look like you just visited your favorite salon.

Sold by Nordstrom

Sigma Beauty All About Face Makeup Brush Trio Set: $50 ($76 value)

Bronzer, powder, highlighter, blush and more — these luxurious brushes have soft synthetic bristles that will produce flawless finishes when you use them to apply your favorite makeup. You’ll get three versatile brushes in this value-priced set.

Sold by Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen and Play Sunscreen Set: $52 (was $78)

Supergoop sunscreens are fan favorites for their excellent protection and weightless feel on the skin. It’s also reef-safe and cruelty-free. This kit includes three sunscreens by the brand that will protect your skin as you pursue summer fun.

Sold by Nordstrom

Estee Lauder Glow Power Firm, Lift and Nourish Skincare Set: $98 (was $186)

Made by a trusted brand, this trio is formulated with natural ingredients that have been shown to produce noticeable results by moisturizing skin and promoting collagen growth. The low sale price is too good to miss on a collection of products that will benefit the skin in numerous ways.

Sold by Nordstrom

NARS Blush Duo: $40 ($64 value)

Regardless of your skin tone, this versatile blush will flatter it while giving you a lovely glow. The duo includes two blushes in Orgasm, an award-winning peachy-pink shade.

Sold by Nordstrom

Lancome Lash Idole Mascara and Eyeliner Set: $30 ($53 value)

You can create dramatic eye looks with this set that includes the popular Idole mascara and a matching eyeliner. Each one is easy to apply without tugging or smudging. What’s more, the mascara is a fan-favorite for making lashes appear dark, long and thick.

Sold by Nordstrom

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.