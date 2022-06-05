Which shower curtain rings are best?

It’s easy to make improvements in your home through small, cost-effective changes. Something as simple and basic as nice shower curtain rings can enhance your space. Maybe you’re tired of how your current ones always get caught on the curtain rod, or your arms always go numb trying to undo them when it’s time to replace the shower liner. You can fix that easily. That’s why the top choice for shower curtain rings is Gorilla Grip Shower Curtain Hooks.

What to know before you buy shower curtain rings

Purpose

Shower curtain rings hold up your shower curtain and liner but believe it or not, that can make a huge difference in your showering experience. The purpose of buying the rings separately from the curtain is to improve this experience. Often even expensive shower curtains will come with subpar rings. It can be annoying to spend more on new rings, but when you find the right set, you will be pleasantly surprised at how much better they work.

Number Needed

Different shower curtains will require a different number of rings. It’s always better to get too many than have too few and then have to deal with a corner of your curtain always flapping around. Be sure to count the number of rings you’ll need so you can keep that number in mind while you search.

Shower Rod

Before looking at shower curtain rings, be aware of what kind of shower rod you have. This will affect how well your rings can function. For example, metal rings will probably not work as smoothly on a wooden or plastic rod as metal ones. You might even consider getting a new shower rod if you want to maximize the benefits of your new rings.

What to look for in quality shower curtain rings

Design

Some rings are just round, while others will come in different shapes. You might prefer the look of one or the other, but consider whether they will be easier to use. If ease of use doesn’t matter as much, all you have to worry about is how well they go with your bathroom decor. For example, if you have a lot of gold features in your bathroom, silver rings could look out of place. Function-wise, you want these rings to be designed well enough that it’s easy to remove the shower curtain and liner for when they need to be cleaned or replaced.

Metal or Plastic

Metal rings tend to work best on metal rods. They’re going to glide more smoothly and easily. However, they can also be much louder than plastic rings. You also simply might not like the way the metal looks or how it sounds. Or you might want to limit how much plastic you buy for environmental reasons. Whatever your preference, that might be the deciding factor between one option and another.

Features

Along with good functionality, shower curtain rings should also have features that appeal to you. Some have metal beads along the top that help them glide more easily across the curtain rod. Others are more like hooks than rings. Some rings will have clasps that are harder to open than others. That can make changing the liner or taking the curtain off to wash difficult because you have to stand there with your hands over your head, unlatching all these clasps. See which features appeal to you the most and decide how practical they are for your needs. You should also make sure that the ones you get won’t rust or mildew.

How much you can expect to spend on shower curtain rings

They cost $7-$9, depending on the material and number of rings per set.

Shower curtain rings FAQ

What do I do with my old rings?

A. You can reuse them! Shower curtain rings are relatively versatile. Depending on the design, they can easily be used to hold jewelry, mops or brooms. Anything that a hook can hang from a rod can be hung up with these. Just be mindful of the weight.

How do I know if I should get metal or plastic rings?

A. That will depend on your unique needs and preferences.

What are the best shower curtain rings to buy?

Top shower curtain rings

Gorilla Grip Shower Curtain Hooks

What you need to know: Thoughtfully designed, these rings are easy to use.

What you’ll love: Featuring steel beads to enable them to glide smoothly over a curtain rod and hooks to make removing and replacing your curtain and liner pain-free, these rings are delightful. Their design is stylishly complex.

What you should consider: Some people find these more challenging to use because their curtains get tangled up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower curtain rings for the money

Amazer 24 PCS Clear Shower Curtain Rings Plastic

What you need to know: These plastic rings are straightforward.

What you’ll love: The super basic design makes these rings easy to figure out. They should glide fairly well over any curtain rod and blend in with most decor unless you have more vintage or retro fixtures.

What you should consider: They might be tricky or annoying when dealing with your shower curtain and liner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shower Curtain Hooks Rings

What you need to know: These rings are super simple and based on the classic ball chain.

What you’ll love: They come in a wide variety of colors to suit any decor. Because they’re chains, they’re flexible and easy to move. They come in a pack of twelve and come in different size and length options.

What you should consider: If you find ball chain clasps challenging to undo, you will probably not enjoy these.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

