Which toddler bedsheets are best?

Once your child is ready to transition from a crib to a toddler bed, it’s time to go in search of the perfect toddler bedsheets. Not only are they necessary for practical reasons, but appealing sheets can also encourage toddlers to transition to a new bed and bedtime routine.

Think about what items of bedding your toddler needs and, like anything for kids, whether they’re soft and easy to clean. Carter’s Four-Piece Toddler Sheet Set is a versatile choice with several designs available.

What to know before you buy toddler bedsheets

Sheet set contents

While you can buy sheets to fit toddler beds individually, most are sold in sets. Three-piece and four-piece sets are the most common options.

Three-piece sheet sets: These contain a fitted sheet to go over the mattress, a flat sheet for your toddler to sleep underneath and a matching pillowcase. This type of set is good for summer use, buyers who already have a toddler-size comforter and toddlers who don’t like to sleep under heavy blankets.

Four-piece sheet sets: In a four-piece sheet set, you'll get everything you'd find in a three-piece set, plus a comforter. This is a good choice for use in the cooler months when a flat sheet isn't enough to keep your child warm at night.

Design

Although plain toddler bedsheets are available, many have designs that are geared toward young children. The right design could mean the difference between your toddler being excited to sleep in their own bed and them refusing to go to bed or ending up sleeping in with you.

You’ll find a huge range of designs, featuring dinosaurs, unicorns, trains, stars and rocket ships, woodland animals and Disney characters, to name just a handful of the available options. Consider what your child likes before buying or ask them what they’d like on their sheets.

Fabric

The main choice is between natural materials and synthetic materials, both of which have their pros and cons.

Natural materials: Cotton is the most common option, but you can also find bamboo bedsheets. These materials are naturally breathable and better for the environment than synthetics, but they cost more and take longer to dry.

Synthetic materials: Synthetics, such as microfiber and polyester, are affordable and dry quickly, often with minimal wrinkles. However, they're not as breathable.

What to look for in quality toddler bedsheets

Ease of cleaning

It’s likely that your toddler will have a nighttime accident or spill juice in their bed at some point, so it’s important their sheets are easy to wash and dry. Almost all toddler sheets are machine-washable, but ideally, they should be suitable for tumble drying.

Colors

As well as the design, pay attention to the background color. White and other pale hues are prone to staining in the case of spills or accidents.

Double-sided

Some flat sheets, comforters and pillowcases have double-sided designs, with a different design on the other side for the sake of variety.

How much you can expect to spend on toddler bedsheets

Expect to spend anywhere from $10-$80. Four-piece sets with comforters cost more than three-piece sets and individual sheets.

Toddler bedsheets FAQ

What size sheets do you need for a toddler bed?

A. The fitted bottom sheet for a toddler mattress measures approximately 28 inches wide by 52 inches long, while the flat top sheet measures around 45 inches wide by 60 inches long. Toddler mattresses are the same size as crib mattresses, so you can also use sheets designed for crib mattresses.

Can toddlers sleep with pillows?

A. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, babies up to 1 year old shouldn’t sleep with a pillow due to the risk of suffocation. After this point, children are highly unlikely to suffocate from loose bedding, so it’s safe for toddlers to sleep with pillows. That said, many people wait until their child reaches around 18-24 months to introduce a pillow.

Are fitted sheets and blankets safe for toddlers?

A. The same AAP advice on pillows applies to blankets, comforters and fitted sheets, so once your child reaches toddlerhood, they can safely sleep with a loose covering.

What are the best toddler bedsheets to buy?

Top toddler bedsheets

Carter’s Four-Piece Toddler Sheet Set

What you need to know: This four-piece set comes with a comforter and works well for both warm and cooler nights.

What you’ll love: You can choose from 10 designs, including trucks, floral print and woodland creatures. It’s machine-washable and suitable for tumble drying on low. The microfiber material is soft to the touch.

What you should consider: The comforter is thin, so an additional blanket may be needed at the height of winter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler bedsheets for the money

Everyday Kids Three-Piece Toddler Sheet Set

What you need to know: Featuring a pillowcase, fitted sheet and flat sheet, it’s great for warm-weather use or for buyers who already have a comforter.

What you’ll love: The sheets are easy to care for, as they’re machine-washable and dryable. There are a variety of solid colors and prints, including a space design and a llama design.

What you should consider: These sheets must be washed on a cold cycle and with similar colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wildkin Four-Piece Toddler Bed-in-a-Bag

What you need to know: Containing all the bedding you need, this is a versatile choice that can be used with or without the included comforter.

What you’ll love: The colors are vibrant and don’t fade easily if you follow the washing and drying instructions. You can choose from five designs, including dinosaurs, mermaids and horses. The comforter feels soft and plush.

What you should consider: The pillowcase fits a standard pillow, so it’s large for a toddler-size pillow, if your child uses one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

