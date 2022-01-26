Best deep-pocket fitted sheets

Traditionally, linen was the most popular material for sheets. These days though, most people prefer cotton because it is easier to care for.

Which deep-pocket fitted sheets are best?

If you are in the market for some new bedding, it’s important not to skimp on your sheets. They play just as much of a role in comfort and temperature regulation as the comforter. And like a comforter, they come in a wide range of styles and materials.

When it comes to purchasing fitted sheets though, one aspect many people forget to consider is the pocket depth. This is especially important for those who have mattresses 14 inches thick or more. If you have one of these plush-style mattresses, you’ll need to purchase a pair of deep-pocket fitted sheets like the Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton Sheets. This particular set stands out for its notable softness and wide range of available colors. They can fit mattresses up to 21 inches deep too.

What to know before you buy deep-pocket fitted sheets

Mattress size

When buying a deep-pocket fitted sheet, it is important to know both the size and depth of your mattress. The size is often simple enough, as most people know whether they have a twin, full, queen or king bed. Make sure though, if you have a California king, a split king, an Olympic queen or another somewhat less standard mattress, that you select a sheet specifically made for that type.

The thickness is the area where many people often run into an issue. Some deep-pocket fitted sheets are only intended for mattresses 15 inches thick, while others are suitable for mattresses up to 25 inches thick. You can find this information in the product details of the sheets in question. If you are unsure of the thickness of your mattress, your best bet is to pull out a tape measure and take a measurement. If you don’t have a tape measure or some other type of ruler, you can estimate the thickness of your mattress if you are comfortable doing so. Just remember that it is always best to err on the side of caution and choose one a little bigger than you think you might need.

Material

Sheets come in a wide variety of materials that affect their comfort. Cotton is one of the most popular materials because it is natural, durable and it breathes well. It is also good for both warm and cold climates, depending on its thickness and construction. For example, both flannel and jersey knit are made from cotton, but the former is ideal for winter time use while the latter can be perfect for summer.

Linen may seem like an unusual choice for sheets because it can feel a bit scratchy when new, however it softens up nicely after a few washes. It is also highly breathable, so it can keep you cool in warm climates. As an added bonus, linen is very durable and will last longer than many other fabrics. The biggest downside to linen is its tendency to wrinkle easily.

Bamboo is another top choice for the warmer months of the year. It tends to be even lighter weight and more breathable than cotton, and it is also hypoallergenic so pretty much everyone can use it. Bamboo is considered an eco-friendly material too, because of its fast-growing nature.

Those looking for warm sheets for winter time use will want to consider satin, silk, microfiber and fleece. Satin and silk feel very soft and smooth against the skin, but some people may find them a bit too slippery. Fleece and microfiber are both durable and cozy materials that trap heat well.

Features to look for in quality deep-pocket fitted sheets

Thread count

Many people often believe that a higher thread count in cotton means more comfortable sheets, however this isn’t always the case. Instead, a higher thread count should be equated to more thickness and durability rather than softness. It can also equate to more warmth, which means lower thread count sheets may be a better choice for warm climates and summer use. It should also be noted that thread count only matters in cotton. In microfiber, you’ll want to look at the GSM, while silk sheets are denoted in mommes.

Hypoallergenic

It is common for allergens like dust mites, pet dander, pollen and mold spores to settle on sheets. To combat this, some manufacturers make their sheets out of antimicrobial and hypoallergenic materials. These can make sleeping more comfortable for those who are susceptible to allergy triggers.

Shrink resistant

Some sheets are pre-shrunk or processed in a way that makes them resistant to future shrinking. This is very important for people who put their sheets in a dryer rather than hanging them to dry. Most commonly, you’ll find this feature in cotton, microfiber and fleece sheets. Linen and silk sheets are often made a little bit large to accommodate for some shrinkage.

Pocket

Though uncommon, some manufacturers incorporate a small pocket in their sheets that can be used to hold a TV remote, reading material or even a small tablet.

How much can you expect to spend on deep-pocket fitted sheets

Deep-pocket fitted sheets can cost as little as $15 for a low-quality option for a small twin or full bed and up to several hundred for a premium set of silk sheets for a king bed. Most people can find comfortable, quality sheets between$50-$150.

Deep-pocket fitted sheets FAQ

How often should I wash my sheets?

A. It is recommended that you wash your sheets at least once per week to avoid a buildup of allergens and skin oils.

Should I put my sheets in the dryer?

A. Most sheets can be safely put in the dryer as long as you follow the manufacturer’s care instructions regarding temperature and other dryer settings. The exceptions to this are linen and silk sheets, which should be hung to dry.

What are the best deep-pocket fitted sheets to buy?

Top deep pocket fitted sheets

Charter Club Damask Extra Deep Pocket 100% Supima Cotton Sheets

What you need to know: These 21-inch-deep sheets are popular for their exceptionally soft feel and wide variety of available color options.

What you’ll love: They come as a set with a flat sheet and two matching pillowcases. They are also OEKO-TEX certified so you can feel good about having them in your home.

What you should consider: They tend to wear out quickly with repeated drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top deep-pocket fitted sheets for the money

Southshore Fine Linens Classy Pleated 21″ Extra Deep Sheets

What you need to know: If you are looking for something classy that offers exceptional value for the money, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better option than these.

What you’ll love: They are made from a soft microfiber material that keeps you warm and cozy on cold nights. They also stand up well to machine washing and drying.

What you should consider: They don’t breathe well, so if you are prone to sleeping hot, these may not be the right choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count Extra Deep Pocket 100% Supima Cotton Fitted Sheet

What you need to know: Made from some of the best American-grown Supima cotton, these hotel-quality sheets are as comfy as they are durable.

What you’ll love: They are suitable for the thickest mattress up to 25 inches deep. Plus, they offer good color fastness so you don’t have to worry about them fading.

What you should consider: They aren’t sold as a set so you’ll need to purchase each component separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

