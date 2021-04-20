Best cooling bed sheets

The weave used to make a sheet is often just as crucial as the sheet itself. Percale and other breathable weaves are ideal for hot sleepers.

Cooling bed sheets review

If you get hot when you sleep, cooling bed sheets can prevent long nights of tossing and turning in a sweat-soaked bed. There is no shortage of sheets that claim to help hot sleepers, but with so many types of fabric, brands and unique cooling technology available, making an informed decision can be overwhelming.

Taking a moment to learn how sheets keep you cool, what features various brands offer and how much their sheets cost will put you in a better position to choose the right set.

What types of bed sheets keep you cool?

Bamboo bed sheets

Bed sheets made with bamboo can be more eco-friendly than other sheets, as bamboo often doesn’t require pesticides. While bamboo itself is often chemical-free, the process by which the material is spun into fibers can require additional chemicals.

Many bamboo sheets are lightweight and breathable, making them ideal for hot sleepers.

Tencel bed sheets

Tencel sheets are made from eucalyptus trees, giving them a soft, silky feel. The eucalyptus pulp they consist of gives the sheets a natural cooling property. The tiny Tencel fibers are naturally hydrophilic and absorb any sweat that you may produce through the night to keep you comfortable.

Cotton bed sheets

Not all cotton sheets are great for hot sleepers, but those with a percale or other breathable weave can keep you cool through the night at a low price point. Cotton isn’t as absorbent as Tencel, but it’s often blended with other materials to give it moisture-wicking properties.

Microfiber bed sheets

Many microfiber sheet sets are capable of keeping you at a comfortable temperature while you sleep, thanks to their breathable weaves. Microfiber sheet sets are often among the most affordable sheets and have excellent moisture-wicking capabilities.

Other cooling technologies

Some bed sheets are made with Outlast technology that actively absorbs, stores and then releases your body heat to keep you cool. 37.5 technology removes your sweat as a vapor to keep your body temperature around 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Items like the Bedjet plug into an outlet and use fans to regulate your sleeping temperature — this isn’t the most energy-efficient way to keep cool. Still, if you’ve tried every kind of cooling sheet to no avail, this might be a reasonable item to consider.

Another unique solution is chilled mattress toppers. These devices circulate chilled water through a mattress topper to regulate your body temperature.

How much do cooling bed sheets cost?

Cooling bed sheets for twin-sized beds can cost between $30-$100. If you need cooling bed sheets for a queen or king-sized bed, you’ll pay between $45-$200.

A chilled mattress topper will set you back about $150, whereas a Bedjet device can be up to $500.

Which cooling bed sheets are best?

Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets

Bedsure’s cooling bed sheets are made of 100% bamboo viscose fiber, with no added ingredients, making them great for those with sensitive skin. These naturally thermoregulating sheets wick away moisture as well, keeping you dry and comfortable through the night. Sold by Amazon

SHEEX Arctic Aire 300-Thread-Count Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set

This 100% Tencel Lyocell sheet set keeps you cool through the night and fits mattresses up to 20-inches tall. This sheet set’s only real drawbacks are that it can feel slicker than others and can be uncomfortable if you have dry skin. Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

SLEEP ZONE Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Made of premium microfiber and double brushed on both sides for added softness, SLEEP ZONE’S four-piece sheet set is manufactured with comfort in mind. This sheet set easily keeps you cool and comfortable through the night on mattresses up to 16-inches tall. Sold by Amazon

Columbia Cooling Sheet Set

These sheets are made of soft cotton and come with a lifetime warranty. Some customers still sweat while using this sheet set, causing stains. Still, for most people who purchased them, Columbia’s sheets kept them cool and dry. Sold by Kohl’s

Beautyrest Cooling Rich 600 Thread Count Sheet Set

This antimicrobial sheet set is a 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend. Beautyrest’s sheets are OEKO-TEX certified, meaning they contain no harmful chemicals. Sold by Wayfair

CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

This four-piece sheet set fits mattresses up to 16-inches tall at an incredibly affordable price point. These inexpensive sheets are softer than most Egyptian cotton and do a much better job at cooling than the average microfiber sheet set. Sold by Amazon

Merit Linens Ultra-soft 4-piece Bed Sheet Set

Made from double-brushed microfiber, this hypoallergenic sheet set has impressive cooling capabilities. Merit Linen’s cooling sheet set also has antimicrobial properties, making it an all-around good choice for a comfortable night’s sleep. Sold by Overstock

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Cooling Sheets

These sheets are made of an 80% polyester, 20% microfiber blend and have superior moisture-wicking capabilities for less than $30. Sold by Amazon

Charter Club Sleep Cool Three-Piece Sheet Set

This sheet’s Hygro cotton yarns adapt to changes in temperature, keeping you cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold. Charter Club’s Egyptian cotton is OEKO-TEX certified for your peace of mind. Sold by Macy’s

Beautyrest 600 Thread Count Cooling Cotton Bed Sheet Set

These OEKO-TEX certified sheets reduce bad smells and bacteria buildup, all while keeping you cool. This 600 thread count sheet set is a polyester/cotton blend that keeps you from sweating while you sleep for less than $45. Sold by Overstock

Cody Stewart is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

