10 most popular conditioners at Sephora

Since its establishment in the 1970s, Sephora has built a solid reputation as a high-end purveyor of beauty products, including shampoos and conditioners.

Which conditioner at Sephora is best?

While shampoo is necessary for getting hair clean and smelling fresh, a quality conditioner can help protect the hair follicles from damage and rehydrate dry or treated hair. Sephora focuses on creating high-end beauty products for the hair and skin. The brand uses tried-and-true formulas in its conditioners and has a large variety of products suited to any consumer.

Formula

Sephora’s conditioners use ingredients including water, glycerin, essential vitamins, argan oil, fragrances and extracts. Some are cruelty-free and vegan. Additionally, if you want to avoid certain chemicals, you can also find conditioners free of the following:

Sulfates: This includes sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. Sulfates can cause skin irritation and strip the scalp and hair of their natural oils, thus leading to excessive dryness. Sodium laureth sulfate is the milder of the two and is a common thickening agent in hair products, but long-term use can still lead to dryness or increase the risk of skin infection.

This includes sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. Sulfates can cause skin irritation and strip the scalp and hair of their natural oils, thus leading to excessive dryness. Sodium laureth sulfate is the milder of the two and is a common thickening agent in hair products, but long-term use can still lead to dryness or increase the risk of skin infection. Parabens: Parabens are a common preservative used in shampoos and conditioners. They absorb easily into the scalp and can cause an allergic reaction in some people. However, they’re not generally harmful in small amounts.

Parabens are a common preservative used in shampoos and conditioners. They absorb easily into the scalp and can cause an allergic reaction in some people. However, they’re not generally harmful in small amounts. Phthalates: Used in some shampoos, conditioners and other hair care products, phthalates help moisture hair and make products easier to spread. Although some phthalates have been linked to health problems, including fertility and reproduction issues, the Food & Drug Administration says that the ones used in today’s cosmetics are generally considered safe.

Used in some shampoos, conditioners and other hair care products, phthalates help moisture hair and make products easier to spread. Although some phthalates have been linked to health problems, including fertility and reproduction issues, the Food & Drug Administration says that the ones used in today’s cosmetics are generally considered safe. Formaldehydes: These are common in hair care products that smooth out curls and straighten hair. Formaldehydes could lead to allergic dermatitis, especially for people with sensitive skin, but the FDA says this usually happens only after exposure to high heat.

Main benefits

Each bottle of Sephora conditioner lists its primary benefit or benefits on the label. The main benefits include:

Hydrating dry hair

Preventing flyaways

Smoothing out frizz

Adding shine to dull locks

Detangling hair

Strengthening follicles without adding weight

Adding nutrition such as protein to the hair and scalp

Hair type and texture

The type of conditioner you choose should depend on your hair type and texture. Every hair care product — including shampoos, conditioners, sprays and mousses — is specifically formulated for a different hair type, such as:

Colored

Treated

Wavy

Curly

Coiled

Straight

People with frizzy, curly, aging, treated or damaged hair should avoid conditioning products that contain sulfates. The same goes for those with delicate or highly sensitive skin.

As for texture, most Sephora conditioners work for people with thick, fine or medium hair. Some products work for multiple textures or hair types, while others only work for one or two, so check the label or online product description.

Form

As with other conditioners, most Sephora products come in cream form. Some are leave-in conditioners, while others are meant to be immediately rinsed out in the shower. There are also hair masks, best for those who need extra care and hydration.

Scents

Some Sephora conditioners are free from artificial fragrances, meaning they have a neutral scent that won’t overwhelm your shampoo or other hair and body products. Others have a fruity, floral or fresh scent. For the most part, the scent is more subtle than any corresponding shampoos.

Sets

You can get conditioner on its own, or you can get it as part of a set that includes a bottle of shampoo. A few include treatment oils and creams. If you get a set, the included products will usually have the same fragrance and benefits.

Frequency of use

How often you use the conditioner depends on hair type. If you have fine or oily hair, limit conditioning your hair to once a week or so. Otherwise, use it two or three times a week.

What are the best Sephora conditioners to buy?

Bumble And Bumble Bond-Building Repair Conditioner

Formulated with cruelty-free, safe ingredients, this can help protect, hydrate and strengthen damaged hair. It’s best for wavy, coily, curly or straight hair. It also helps reduce frizz and prevent tangles.

Sold by Sephora

Amika The Kure Bond Repair Conditioner For Damaged Hair

Using an innovative formula, this helps control frizz and repairs damaged hair follicles. It is especially beneficial for those with split ends or hair that’s been treated or is dried out.

Sold by Sephora

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strength + Repair Solutions Set

This set includes moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, a deep conditioning mask, a follicle strengthening oil and two mega-strength treatments with rice water protein. The conditioner and shampoo are free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates and silicones, making this a good option for dry or damaged hair.

Sold by Sephora

Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner

This vegan, cruelty-free hair mask is made for medium to thick curly or coily hair. It contains starflower oil and bush plum, both of which add shine, moisture and elasticity to the hair. The conditioner also helps prevent future dryness, frizz and breakage.

Sold by Sephora

Pureology Hydrate Conditioner

Made for dry, treated hair, this color-safe conditioner uses a signature blend of natural ingredients including sage, jojoba oil, green tea, menthol and mint to hydrate and strengthen hair. It’s free from sulfates and parabens.

Sold by Sephora

Gisou Honey Infused Conditioner

Safe for all hair types and textures, it’s enriched with naturally moisturizing ingredients. It helps repair damaged hair and is safe for colored or treated hair.

Sold by Sephora

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner

Using a lightweight formula that’s sulfate-free and vegan, it uses a special bio-restorative complex to hydrate, protect and restore damaged hair. It also helps prevent keratin deterioration and is great for graying hair.

Sold by Sephora

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Conditioner

This conditioner has a floral, fruity scent and is great for any texture and hair type. It’s best for those with frizzy, curly or coily hair, as it can help detangle and smooth out the hair to make it more manageable.

Sold by Sephora

Living Proof Full Conditioner

This weightless conditioner adds volume while detangling and strengthening the hair. The formula is safe for colored hair and doesn’t contain any sulfates or silicones. It’s best for fine and medium hair.

Sold by Sephora

Ouai Detangling And Frizz Fighting Leave-In Conditioner

Made for thick, curly and coarse hair types, this leave-in product moisturizes, strengthens and detangles hair. At the same time, it brings back the hair’s natural shine and leaves it looking healthy and strong.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.