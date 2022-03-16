Which Estee Lauder foundations are best?

Estee Lauder is a brand known for its high-end luxury makeup and skin care products. But some of its best-selling products are its foundations, which deliver flawless skin and can even provide skin care benefits.

Estee Lauder foundations are available in several formulas, so there’s an option for nearly every skin type. They also offer different finishes, depending on the look you prefer for your skin. You can even find long-wearing, waterproof foundations that work well in hot weather or for more active lifestyles. If you need a foundation that stays in place all day, the Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation has been the top option for years.

What to know before you buy an Estee Lauder foundation

Formula

Foundation makeup is available in many different formulas, but Estee Lauder offers two main types.

Liquid foundation: Liquid foundation is the most common formula and generally works well for all skin types, including oily, combination, normal and dry skin. Estee Lauder liquid foundations are also available in several finish and coverage options, so you can find a formula that suits your skin type and preferences.

Powder foundation: Powder foundation works extremely well at absorbing oil, making it an ideal option for oily and acne-prone skin. However, it can settle in fine lines and cling to dry patches. Powder formulas typically only come in a matte finish, but they're easy to travel with and aren't likely to make as much of a mess as a liquid foundation.

Finish

Estee Lauder foundations are available in three finish options: matte, natural and dewy.

Matte: Matte foundation has no shine and doesn’t reflect the light, so it has a very flat look on the skin. It can help keep your face from looking shiny or greasy and usually offers a longer wear time than other foundations. Some matte foundations are also effective at absorbing oil to keep you shine-free all day.

Natural: Natural or satin-finish foundations aren't entirely flat like matte formulas, so they have a slight sheen that more closely resembles natural skin. It doesn't impart a visible glow to the skin, though.

Natural or satin-finish foundations aren’t entirely flat like matte formulas, so they have a slight sheen that more closely resembles natural skin. It doesn’t impart a visible glow to the skin, though. Dewy: Dewy or radiant-finish foundation has a luminous glow that instantly makes the skin look healthier and more youthful.

Skin type

When shopping for an Estee Lauder foundation, you should consider your skin type to choose the right formula and finish.

If you have oily skin, acne-prone or combination skin, matte-finish foundations are your best bet. They don’t add any shine, so your skin won’t look greasy. Some formulas can even absorb your skin’s natural oils to help minimize shine throughout the day. Estee Lauder powder foundations are an excellent option for oily, acne-prone and combination skin because they’re particularly effective at absorbing oil. The brand’s liquid foundations can also work well, though, if the formulas are oil-free.

Dry or mature skin should avoid powder foundations that can dry out the skin and settle in fine lines and wrinkles. Instead, choose an Estee Lauder liquid foundation that contains hydrating ingredients. Opt for a formula with a dewy or luminous finish to help give your skin a healthy glow that counteracts any dullness.

Normal skin can typically use any type of foundation because it isn’t too oily or dry. Estee Lauder liquid foundations are usually the best option, though. Formulas with a natural or satin finish are highly flattering for normal skin, too.

What to look for in a quality Estee Lauder foundation

Coverage

Estee Lauder foundations are available in several coverage options, which determine how much of your discolorations and/or blemishes they can cover.

You can choose from:

Sheer coverage: These Estee Lauder foundations work well to even out your skin tone, but won’t cover blemishes or discolorations. They are an ideal option if you prefer a lighter, more natural makeup look.

These Estee Lauder foundations work well to even out your skin tone, but won’t cover blemishes or discolorations. They are an ideal option if you prefer a lighter, more natural makeup look. Light/medium coverage: These Estee Lauder foundations work well for most people because they cover minor discolorations and blemishes. They can still look natural on the skin.

These Estee Lauder foundations work well for most people because they cover minor discolorations and blemishes. They can still look natural on the skin. Full coverage: These Estee Lauder foundations cover nearly all discolorations and blemishes and give you a flawless finish. But they can look and feel somewhat heavy on the skin, so they work best for special occasions and photos rather than everyday wear.

These Estee Lauder foundations cover nearly all discolorations and blemishes and give you a flawless finish. But they can look and feel somewhat heavy on the skin, so they work best for special occasions and photos rather than everyday wear. Buildable coverage: These Estee Lauder foundations layer well, so you can build up the coverage to get the amount you want. These formulas are the most versatile.

Shade range

The more shades that a foundation comes in, the easier it will be to find the perfect match for your skin tone. Keep in mind that foundations with more coverage require an extremely close skin tone match because they’re more opaque.

Estee Lauder foundations usually offer a fairly wide shade range, but some provide more options than others. For example, some sheer coverage foundations only come in five shades, but full coverage Estee Lauder foundations offer as many as 56 shades. The majority of Estee Lauder foundations provide at least 20 shade options.

Wear time

If you need your foundation to last through incredibly long days, you can find some Estee Lauder foundations that offer wear times of 24 hours. These formulas are usually matte and oil-absorbing, so they work well for oily skin.

The majority of Estee Lauder foundations provides at least 10 to 12 hours of wear. That’s usually enough to last through the average work or school day.

Waterproof

Some Estee Lauder foundations are waterproof. They resist sweating, so they work well in hot and humid conditions. These formulas also work well if you’re going to the beach or pool.

How much you can expect to spend on an Estee Lauder foundation

Estee Lauder foundations usually cost between $25-$115. Sheer coverage formulas are typically the most affordable, ranging from $25-$43. Most Estee Lauder foundations with medium, full or buildable coverage cost between $43-$50, but some higher-end formulas with skin care ingredients can cost as much as $115.

Estee Lauder foundation FAQ

Are Estee Lauder foundations cruelty-free?

A. While Estee Lauder doesn’t test their products or ingredients on animals, they do sell their foundations in countries that require animal testing, such as China. That means that some of the products they sell do undergo animal testing.

What’s the best way to apply an Estee Lauder foundation?

A. It depends on the formula that you choose. You can apply liquid foundation with clean fingers, a brush or a makeup sponge. For the most flawless look, start applying from the center of your face, and blend out to the sides. Use a brush for a powder foundation, and carefully apply it in a circular motion to buff it into the skin.

What’s the best Estee Lauder foundation to buy?

Top Estee Lauder foundation

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

What you need to know: Thanks to its impressive buildable-to-full coverage and impressive wear time, this cult-favorite foundation can help you look flawless no matter how hot or humid it gets.

What you’ll love: It offers medium-to-full buildable coverage that stays in place for up to 24 hours. It’s oil-free and has a matte finish, making it perfect for oily skin. It’s sweat-resistant, heat-resistant, humidity-resistant and waterproof. The formula is dermatologist-tested and non-acnegenic. It comes in 56 shades, too.

What you should consider: It can look fairly heavy on the skin, so it may not be the best option for everyday wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Sephora

Top Estee Lauder foundation for the money

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Matte Powder Foundation

What you need to know: This easy-to-apply powder foundation offers customizable coverage that can help control oil and shine.

What you’ll love: It offers a matte finish that helps absorb oil and control shine all day. It’s non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic, making it safe for acne-prone skin. It has a soft, lightweight feel on the skin and can even be used to set other foundations. It’s travel-friendly, too.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer the same coverage as the liquid version of the foundation.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Sephora

Worth checking out

Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45

What you need to know: Dry and mature skin loves this hydrating foundation that helps soothe and nourish the skin while imparting a healthy, luminous glow.

What you’ll love: It offers medium-to-full buildable coverage. It contains chia-seed extract to nourish the skin, an ion-charged water complex to hydrate and probiotic technology to soothe the skin. It provides a radiant finish to brighten the skin. It also contains SPF 45.

What you should consider: Some buyers aren’t fans of the foundation’s scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Sephora

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



