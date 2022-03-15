Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
59°
LIVE NOW
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon
Norfolk
59°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Investigative
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Russia Invasion of Ukraine
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
Lane shifts on Norfolk side of HRBT expected to begin …
Top Stories
Sweet Sixteen games Friday feature several players …
Study lists Norfolk among top cities with the best …
Video
Manchin will back Jackson for Supreme Court
Gas line leak shuts down part of General Booth Blvd …
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Distracted Driving
Sports
Washington Commanders
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
VA Sports Hall of Fame
Celebrating Bruce Rader
Living Local
Event Calendar
Entertainment
Food
Sign up for Walk MS
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Replacement Parts
Best brake rotors
Top Replacement Parts Headlines
Trending Stories
Family critical of news, PD response in woman’s death
Teen dies after fall from amusement park ride
Judge makes ruling on mask mandate ban in schools
Woman walking with son, dog killed in VB crash
Busch Garden’s new coaster Pantheon opens
Investigations
Family critical of news, PD response in woman’s death
Investigation: Security issue in Norfolk city garages
Hampton PD handcuffed, pointed gun at innocent man
View All Investigations