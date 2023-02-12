It’s official, the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

It seems like an eternity ago, but it has only been two weeks since we learned who would face off in Super Bowl LVII. Now that the game is over, it feels like those two weeks raced by. The time for predictions and posturing is over. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, so it is time to celebrate. Congratulations, Chiefs fans! You have bragging rights for an entire year. To proudly display your faith and loyalty — and to gloat just a little over every other team — here are a few things you can buy, such as a water bottle, a T-shirt or a hoodie, to show you are the ultimate Chiefs fan.

In this article: Antigua Men’s NFL Chiefs Super Bowl LVII, Women’s Majestic Threads Midnight NFL Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Shirt and FC Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Pennant.

The best Chiefs fandom gear

Antigua Men’s NFL Chiefs Super Bowl LVII

This officially licensed Polo from Antigua lets you show your team spirit in any casual setting. It features both the Super Bowl and Chiefs logos so you can remind everyone who the champions are.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Majestic Threads Midnight NFL Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Shirt

This woman’s three-quarter-sleeve T-shirt has a flattering cut. It features the Chiefs’ logo on the front and Mahomes’ name and number on the back.

Sold by Amazon

Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions Ceramic Double Mug

Wake up like a champ every morning with this laser-etch ceramic double mug. It holds an eye-opening 23 ounces and features a championship logo.

Sold by Kohl’s

New Era Men’s Camo Chiefs Super Bowl LVII 9Forty Adjustable Hat

Chiefs fans are a rugged bunch. Show a little grit and style with this embroidered, midcrown camo cap.

Sold by Amazon

Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions Laser Etched Hydration Water Bottle

You can stay hydrated with this laser-etched stainless steel water bottle. It is vacuum sealed to help keep your favorite beverage chilled during tailgates.

Sold by Kohl’s

Pets First Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt

Show the world that your pet isn’t a fan of the Puppy Bowl. It only likes the real thing and proudly supports champions.

Sold by Petco

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

It is possible that you only watched the Super Bowl to see Rihanna. If that’s the case, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered too. This universal lip luminizer comes in a novelty football package and features a nonsticky formula that delivers a captivating shine.

Sold by Sephora

Other Chiefs’ gear worth checking out

