Which Rick and Morty Christmas sweaters are best?

“Rick and Morty” is known for its hilarious Christmas episodes so it was only a matter of time before “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweaters showed up in the universe. Fans of the Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim series can now bring their favorite time- and space-traveling duo to their next holiday party with a wide range of festive, fantastic and hilarious sweaters.

What to know before you buy a Rick and Morty Christmas sweater

Limited characters

“Rick and Morty” Christmas sweaters have a more limited range than most branded Christmas sweaters. Though the TV series features universes full of characters and even some alternate versions of characters, most of the available Christmas sweaters only include Rick, Morty or both Rick and Morty. Fans of Beth, Jerry, Summer, Mr. Meeseeks or any of the other memorable protagonists will unfortunately not be able to celebrate the holiday season with them.

Adult styles

Fans of “Rick and Morty” know that the series is intended for mature audiences. Most episodes are rated TV-14 when they premiere on Adult Swim. This means that “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweaters are intended for adults as well. If you’re looking for a Christmas sweater to wear to an office party or a family gathering with younger children, these will probably not be appropriate for you.

Different colors

“Rick and Morty” Christmas sweaters come in colors different from the traditional Christmas palette of red and green. The majority of them have black as their primary color. This may be to avoid clashes with the established style of the characters: Putting Rick’s blue hair and Morty’s yellow shirt on a green Christmas sweater wouldn’t look very good. The darker choices are better visually, but it’s worth noting that your sweater won’t come in festive colors.

What to look for in a quality Rick and Morty Christmas sweater

Entertaining design

“Rick and Morty” is known for its irreverent and inappropriate sense of humor. Fans should get a sweater that is just as entertaining and weird. Several “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweaters have popular phrases from the show featured on them. There are also designs that harken back to certain episodes. “Rick and Morty” is far from boring, so your Christmas sweater shouldn’t be either.

Clear characters

The “Rick and Morty” characters are drawn in a very distinct art style and your Christmas sweater should reflect that. Look for sweaters where the characters look similar to the way they’re seen on the TV show. Make sure the characters are front and center on the sweater so that they don’t appear squished or distorted when you’re wearing it.

Official merchandise

With the rising popularity of “Rick and Morty,” there are an increasing number of knockoff products available. Fans should look closely at product descriptions and images to confirm that they’re buying an official “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweater. The most popular officially licensed brand is Ripple Junction.

How much you can expect to spend on a Rick and Morty Christmas sweater

A “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweater is fairly expensive for holiday apparel, with most of them priced between $40-$60.

Rick and Morty Christmas sweater FAQ

Are Rick and Morty Christmas sweaters appropriate for kids?

A. “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweaters are generally not appropriate for younger children, as they’re based on adult-oriented animation. Most of them depict mature subjects including nudity, drinking and profane language. Parents should decide if a “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweater is appropriate for older children and teenagers.

Is there a Rick and Morty Christmas sweater for women?

A. There are some, despite the fact that most “Rick and Morty” Christmas sweaters don’t even include any of the TV show’s female characters. It’s also worth pointing out that the cut on some sweaters is unisex, meaning that both men and women can wear them. Check out product descriptions to get full size and style information.

What’s the best Rick and Morty Christmas sweater to buy?

Top Rick and Morty Christmas sweater

Ripple Junction Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: Pickle Rick is in the Christmas spirit on this sweater that turns “Jingle all the way” into “Pickle all the way.”

What you’ll love: Pickle Rick is the most popular “Rick and Morty” character and he gets a great depiction front and center. His wearing a Santa hat makes it extra festive. The play on a well-known holiday phrase is genuinely funny. The sweater is appropriate for fans and gatherings of all ages.

What you should consider: There’s no design other than the image on the front of the sweater. Since Pickle Rick is green, this sweater doesn’t come in Christmas colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rick and Morty Christmas sweater for the money

Ripple Junction Rick and Morty Happy Human Holiday Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This sweater is patterned after a “Rick and Morty” Christmas episode, making it both festive and fan-worthy.

What you’ll love: The design is perfect for die-hard “Rick and Morty” fans, since it includes multiple references to the show’s first Christmas episode. It includes the show’s “Happy Human Holiday” catchphrase front and center, and the pattern extends all the way down the arms.

What you should consider: The black and red color scheme is darker than most Christmas sweaters. There are naked Santas on the bottom, though nothing explicit is seen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ripple Junction Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Spaceship Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This “Rick and Morty” sweater shows Rick in his default drinking pose and features his fan favorite catchphrase “Wubba Lubba Dub Dub.”

What you’ll love: This unisex sweater has a flattering style for both men and women. The design is more family and party-friendly than other “Rick and Morty” designs, and the blue color is visually appealing.

What you should consider: The sweater doesn’t have as much of a holiday theme as other choices. It only comes in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brittany Frederick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.