If you want to avoid catching a cold and stay cozy this winter, it’s a good idea to stock up on warm clothing. You can get by with a reliable winter coat, pants and boots, but for that extra warmth, consider wearing thermal underwear.

Thermal underwear can be overkill if worn outdoors when it’s not very cold, but it’s versatile enough to wear indoors and excellent attire for lounging. There are a few important considerations when buying thermal underwear, but above everything, you should look for something comfortable.

What to look for in comfortable thermal underwear

High-quality materials

High-quality thermal underwear should be made from durable fabrics. The most common materials used for it are cotton, polyester and other synthetics. A blend of cotton and polyester is comfortable, but you’ll want a set with a soft fleece lining for extra comfort and warmth. Some more expensive sets are made of wool, offering more warmth and ideal for frigid temperatures.

Breathability

The goal is to stay warm and comfortable, but you won’t feel that way long if you wear thermal underwear not made with breathable fabrics. Breathable fabrics prevent moisture retention and are good at wicking away sweat, keeping you dry and cool.

Sets vs. individual base layers

If you want to save money, getting a complete thermal set is more cost-effective than buying individual base layers. However, if you prefer one or the other, you can buy them separately. The good thing about a thermal underwear set is that it provides a uniform feel across the entire body, which facilitates mobility and flexibility.

Four-way stretch

Although slim-fitting thermal underwear is best for heat retention, the last thing you want to feel is restrained. The best thermal underwear is made with a blend of fabrics that often includes spandex, which offers stretch without compromising its shape or tearing it all together. A four-way stretch is crucial, increasing mobility and making you feel less constrained.

Tapered bottoms and ribbed cuffs

Tapered bottoms and ribbed cuffs are crucial for retaining heat and make it easier to wear thermal underwear with boots and as a base layer. Ribbed cuffs also increase mobility and prevent you from accidentally pulling on the sleeves.

Pockets

One drawback to thermal underwear is that it usually doesn’t have pockets. While that’s not a deal breaker if you’re going to wear it primarily as a base layer outdoors, it can be frustrating if you wear it for lounging at home since you might want to keep your phone and other small items on you. If you need it, though, you can find thermal underwear with a side pocket.

Machine-washable

Some thermal underwear made with delicate materials can shrink or lose shape when placed in a washing machine. However, the most durable thermal underwear is machine-washable and won’t be affected in the laundry. Check the product specifications to determine whether a set of underwear is machine-washable.

Best thermal underwear

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Recycled Waffle Thermal Underwear Set

This top and pants set will keep you warm in moderately cold weather. It’s made with a blend of cotton and polyester for increased breathability and stretch, and it uses dual-defense moisture-wicking technology to keep you cool.

Just Love Women’s Thermal Underwear Pajama Set

Whether you want to wear something cozy to bed or stay warm outdoors, this pajama set won’t disappoint. It’s nonirritating and designed for layering, and the inner thermal doesn’t shrink in the washing machine. Plus, the tapered leg lets you pair it with boots.

Thermajane Long Johns Women’s Thermal Underwear

This set is available in over 15 colors, including a Christmas print for those who want to show off a little holiday cheer. They’re lined with fleece for an ultra-soft feel and made with moisture-wicking fabrics to keep you dry.

Thermajohn Long Johns Men’s Thermal Underwear

This is designed for maximum heat retention and is an excellent base layer that keeps you warm if the temperature is frigid. It is made with high-quality breathable fabrics with sweat-wicking properties and offers four-way stretch for improved flexibility.

Under Armour Men’s ColdGear Armour Leggings

These thermal leggings don’t ride up and are made with soft dual-layer fabric for a comfortable feel. Four-way stretch offers optimal mobility in every direction, so you never feel constrained, and there’s a pocket on the right side.

Uniquebella Men’s Thermal Underwear Set

Those looking for a high-quality bargain pick will not be disappointed with this stretchable, breathable set. It’s windproof and designed for maximum heat retention, making it ideal for cycling, running and winter sports.

Carhartt Men’s Force Heavyweight Base Layer Bottoms

Engineered with advanced Rugged Flex technology, these bottoms are perfect for those who want maximum mobility and flexibility. The brushed elastic waistband and flocked seams ensure a comfortable feel, and Fast-Dry technology helps keep you dry.

MeetHoo Women’s Thermal Underwear

This affordable set is made of polyester and spandex for superior comfort and mobility. It instantly absorbs sweat, keeping you cool and dry longer, while the slim fit ensures no bunching around the waist and increases heat retention.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Waffle Snug Fit Pajama Set

This pajama set is made from a quality blend of polyester and cotton for an ultra-soft feel. The waffle knit fabric makes them breathable, and the elasticized waist and cuffs provide a snug and comfortable fit.

Duofold Men’s Thermal Baselayer Pants

These thermal underpants have flatlock seams to prevent skin irritation and a wicking elastic band for superior moisture control. The two-layer thermal design makes them perfect for cold outdoor weather and as a pair of winter pajama bottoms.

