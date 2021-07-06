Keeping it casual? Here are the best threads appropriate for both the office and the gym

Hewlett-Packard claims to have started casual Friday in the 1950s, although some believe it derives from Hawaii’s Aloha Friday custom. Either way, it didn’t become popular until the 1990s as a way to attract new employees.

As the world reopens, people are heading back to the office and ditching their home workout routines for the gym. But, it can be hard to give up the luxury of wearing the same casual clothes all day long.

If you don’t want to exchange comfort for style or purchase separate work and gym clothes, there are plenty of options to serve both functions. Why not take advantage of them?

What to consider when buying office and gym clothes

If you’re still primarily interacting with colleagues over Zoom, some stylish pullovers and shirts are ideal for either work or when exercising. However, if you’re headed back to the office, keep an eye out for shoes and pants that allow you to put your best foot forward in either environment.

Whether you bring a gym bag with a change of clothes or find a more professional work bag to serve the same function, you want to think ahead and give yourself options so you can remain comfortable in either environment.

The best women’s bottoms for the office or gym

X FP Movement Way Home Jogger

Head from the office to the gym in this high-fashion, 100% nylon, slim-relaxed-fit, high-waisted pant. The non-rip fabric, smocked waistband and elasticized cuffs provide the utmost comfort and versatility.

Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Performance Pintucked Jogger Pants

Mix joggers with slacks, and you have the perfect combination for the gym and the office with these performance pants. The pin-tuck seaming and polyester/spandex blend fabric give them a professional look, while the wicking technology and super stretch fabric are ideal for your next cardio class.

Sold by Amazon

Alternative Apparel Cotton Modal Interlock Women’s Jogger

Slip into optimal comfort and classic design and fit with these joggers made from a light blend of soft cotton and beechwood fibers. Pair them with a cami, blazer and wedges for a casual Friday at the office or pop on your sneakers for a great workout.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

The best women’s tops for the office or gym

Josie Natori Women’s Active Layering Elements Tank Top

A flowy and comfortable layered top you can easily wear under a blazer or with a pair of running shorts so that you can head from the boardroom to the gym during a lunch break. This top has binding at the arm openings, a crewneck and center back details.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Calvin Klein Performance Face Mask Funnel Neck Hoodie

This super-soft cotton/polyester blend funneled hoodie takes the traditional hoodie up a notch, making it an excellent option for the office and the gym. This hoodie is long-sleeved with a high-low hem and has a funnel neckline hood with drawstrings.

Sold by Macy’s

X FP Movement Sky High Long Sleeve

A great option for rotating through your wardrobe, this top is ultra-flattering, stretchable and comfortable. This chic off-the-shoulder top can be worn with a pair of slacks or a high-waisted skirt or leggings, making this a fun and fashionable option for the office or the gym.

Sold by Revolve

The best men’s tops for the office or gym

Men’s Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Lightweight Shirt

A lightweight, high-tech top that dries fast and wicks moisture away. The HeiQ Fresh odor control will keep you cool, dry and fresh, whether you’re in a stressful negotiation or an intense workout. This top is a must-have in your Monday-Friday rotation and is uses 52% to 100% recycled fabric that has been fair-trade sewn.

Sold by Backcountry

Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

This sweater has a quarter-zip collar, raglan sleeves and zippered chest pocket and uses 100% recycled polyester fleece and heathered yarns. This fleece is ideal for throwing over your work polo or button-down. You can even toss it on with a pair of shorts if you want to get a great sweat at the gym.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Backcountry

Hurley Men’s Stiller 3.0 Polo Shirt

This polo has all of the style of a professional work shirt with your favorite workout shirt design. The button-down collar with back neck yoke gives this shirt the perfect look and fit, while the cross-dye jersey fabric made from polyester and cotton will allow it to move and feel just like gym clothes.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

The best men’s bottoms for the office or gym

Champion Men’s Core Training Pants

Stay cool, comfortable and professional in these sleek training pants with moisture-wicking fabric, two-side pockets, side fends and an elastic drawstring waistband. These pants are perfect for Zoom calls from your home office and when you want to head out to the gym.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Puma Men’s Fleece Joggers

Go right from the home office to lifting weights at the gym in a classic jogger made from the softest fleece. These joggers are lined with cotton and polyester to provide the ultimate comfort. They have an exterior made from cotton and elastane, making them machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

Men’s Quandary Shorts

A versatile pair of shorts with a classic fit is the perfect style for the office while also being constructed for physical activity. They use a stretch-woven light fabric containing nylon and spandex with a water-repellent finish and UPF protection. The curved waistband and gusseted crotch allow for a full range of motion and a sturdy fit.

Sold by Backcountry

