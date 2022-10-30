Start saving now for next Halloween

While it might be too late to buy costumes and decorations for Halloween 2022, that does not mean you shouldn’t shop for items, such as inflatables and masks, for 2023. In fact, the best time to get the best price on holiday products is late in the season or even after the holiday end. This is because retailers want to get rid of as much inventory as possible to make room for Christmas.

You have a limited amount of time to get the best Halloween deals

Inventory reduction events do not last long. Sellers understand that attention quickly shifts to the future. In a day or two, no one will be thinking about Halloween, so the products won’t sell, no matter how much they are marked down. To get the deepest discounts, you have to act fast.

Here’s a list of items broken down into five broad categories (costumes, decorative housewares, decorations, inflatables and games and party accessories) to help you find what you’re looking for quickly.

Halloween items you should buy now

Costumes

Peace and Love Adult Hippie Costume

This fun costume is a throwback to the ’60s. It features fringed boot covers, a decorative heart-and-peace-sign dress with a stitched-in vest and matching headband.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween Led Mask and Gloves

If you prefer a creepy costume, this light-up set of mask and gloves will do the trick. The mask is fitted with foam in the chin and forehead for comfort. It’s powered by 2 AA batteries (not included) and has three modes: steady on, slow flash and quick flash.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa and Doug Pediatric Nurse Costume

This washable outfit’s good for more than just Halloween. It’s designed for kids 3 to 6 and comes with a short-sleeved scrub top, stethoscope, thermometer, syringe, baby doll and more.

Sold by Kohl’s

Inflatable Jurassic World T. rex Costume

With this inflatable costume, any child can be the T. rex from the original “Jurassic Park” for Halloween. It comes with a fan and runs on 4 AA batteries (not included).

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin Costume for Kids

This adorable pumpkin costume is for kids ages 3-7 years old. It’s made with nonwoven fabric and comes with a costume, hat and trick-or-treat bag.

Sold by Amazon

Decorative housewares

Halloween Pumpkin Pocket Cotton Apron

This festive orange and black apron is made of 100% cotton and features a buffalo check pattern. It has a handy jack-o’-lantern pocket in the front and uses a D-ring loop to quickly adjust the fit around the neck.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

LumaBase Scented Candle Set

There are two candles in this fun and festive set. The black Graveyard Dance candle features the delightful Toad’s Breath scent, while the orange Witch’s Brew has an intoxicating Wood Smoked Bourbon scent.

Sold by Kohl’s

Black Cat Halloween Wine Bottle Stopper

With this unique item, two of your favorite things come together: wine and cats. This decorative conversation-starter features a handmade, glass black cat on top of a wine stopper.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween Table Runner

This table runner is made of 100% cotton and features a haunted Halloween village. The stylish design captures the spirit of the holiday and can be used all season long.

Sold by Wayfair

“Happy Halloween” Throw Pillow

All it takes to tweak the mood of a room to fit the holidays is the right throw pillows. This easy-to-clean polyester offering features a festive design that fits in with any decor.

Sold by Kohl’s

Decorations

6-foot LED Halloween Tree

A black tinsel Halloween tree is an awesome decoration. This one also has 60 orange and purple LED lights to make it even more festive. The accompanying timer turns the tree on and off for you each day.

Sold by Amazon

Animated Hanging Corpse

Admittedly, this decoration is a little unsettling. But that’s what makes it perfect for Halloween. The motion-activated hanging corpse lights up, shakes and screams whenever someone approaches.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween Skull and Foliage Light-up Wreath

Martha Stewart would be proud. This creepy light-up Halloween wreath features dark blooms, bony fingers, a spooky skull and more. It’s classy and creepy at the same time.

Sold by Macy’s

300 LED Halloween Lights

No holiday is complete without lights. This string of 300 purple LED lights is over 90 feet long. You can choose from eight lighting modes ranging from steady on to twinkling. The lights are waterproof for indoor or outdoor usage.

Sold by Amazon

Witch Crashing into Tree Halloween Decoration

This silly witch flew straight into a tree giving both kids and adults a good laugh. It’s made from durable, lightweight nylon, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Inflatables

Giant Halloween Inflatable Ghost

This frightening ghost is 12 feet tall. It has blinking eyes, menacing arms and a rotating flame base. You’ll be the envy of the neighborhood with this colossal creature.

Sold by Amazon

Lighted Inflatable Dead Tree with Ghosts and Pumpkins

This inflatable is an entire scene. It features a spooky dead tree that is flanked by pumpkins and haunted by ghosts. The built-in lights assure this display will be suitable both day and night.

Sold by Amazon

Jack Skellington in Purple Suit

Jack is everyone’s favorite skeleton. He is wearing a bright purple suit and inflates to 3.5 feet in seconds. He also has built-in LEDs to light up your yard at night.

Sold by Home Depot

Vampire

A 6.8-foot vampire is rising from the ground. His eerie bloodshot eyes and clawed hands may be a bit too much for little kids, but older kids and adults will love him.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin Ghost and Skull

Have you ever seen a pumpkin ghost? They exist, and this inflatable is proof. It’s 5 feet tall and features a rotating multicolored LED that creates a magical atmosphere.

Sold by Amazon

Games and party accessories

Disney The Haunted Mansion: Call of The Spirits Game

In the Disney haunted mansion game, you explore all the classic rooms of the manor, including the graveyard, to collect ghost cards. It’s suitable for 2 to 6 players and has a 30-minute game time.

Sold by Amazon

Pick Your Poison Card Game: After Dark Edition

Would you rather eat scabs or put hot sauce in your eyes? In this gross-out game, you get to pick your poison. Because of its vile nature, this game is ideal for Halloween.

Sold by Amazon

Halloween Balloon Arch Kit

If you are having a Halloween party, this black, white and orange balloon arch is perfect. It comes with 60 balloons, an arch strip and glue dots (pump not included).

Sold by Kohl’s

Boooo-opoly

Copying the popular Monopoly theme, this ghostly game is all about buying haunted properties. It even comes with Trick and Treat cards to help (or hinder) your chances of victory.

Sold by Amazon

Blood Bags

Forget the party cups. It’s Halloween. Instead, put your drinks in these gruesome blood bags. There are five disgusting designs and the set comes with a funnel to facilitate filling.

Sold by Amazon

