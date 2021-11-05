Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best?

Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and related items that your loved one will appreciate.

Best accessory for Cricut machines

Best for Hand-Drawn Designs

Cricut Infusible Ink Markers (0.4)

For someone who enjoys drawing their own designs freehand, the Cricut Infusible Ink Markers make a wonderful gift. When transferred with the high temperatures found with the Cricut Easy Press, they create permanent designs. Keep in mind that these markers are not standalone products. You will also need to purchase Infusible Ink blanks such as coasters.

Sold by Amazon

Best Book for Beginners

The Mega Cricut Cheat Sheet Book

With this book, you can make it easier for your loved ones to make their next craft. It walks them through all of the necessary how-to steps to create mugs, tumblers and cups. They can even learn how to make glitter epoxy tumblers. It also includes helpful guides on temperature and times used for various Cricut tools.

Sold by Amazon

Best Tool for Embellishing

Cricut Foil Transfer Kit

Give your loved one the opportunity to make designs that stand out. Foil can be a great way to set a project apart from the rest. The Foil Transfer Kit from Cricut can easily embellish their latest project without any required heat. This product is only for use with the Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore. You will also need to purchase foil transfer sheets for use with the tool.

Sold by Amazon

Best Sampler Pack

Cricut Premium Removable Vinyl Sampler

Anyone who loves their Cricut will want more vinyl for their future creations. Why not give them a variety of vinyl they can use to make their next decal? This unique vinyl is removable, so it works great for wall décor or labels.

A sampler kit comes with 12 colors to create a variety of items for their next project. Each square is a generous 12 inches by 12 inches to make decently-sized graphics.

Sold by Amazon

Best Practical Tool

Cricut Standard Grip Cutting Mats

It is impossible to use a Cricut machine without a cutting mat, and they frequently need to be replaced. Crafters would love to have another mat ready to use when their current one finally needs to be retired. There are a lot of different grips, but this standard green mat is an excellent option for versatile uses. You can use it for patterned paper, vinyl, iron-on or cardstock. This multipack includes three new mats, so your loved ones will be cutting their crafts well into the future.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for crafters who love Cricut

Best Travel Case

Yarwo Rolling Craft Tote Bag with Wheels

Many crafters wish they had a convenient way to transport their beloved Cricut machines from one place to the next. The Yarwo Rolling Craft Tote Bag with Wheels can easily transport their device and all accessories. It features:

Heavy-duty nylon fabric.

Foam and wooden board structure to protect the Cricut machine.

Adhesive straps to hold the Cricut in place.

Two zipper pockets.

14 elastic loops for store tools.

This bag is only compatible with the Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Explore Air, Cricut Maker, Maker 3, Silhouette Cameo 3 and Cameo 4.

Sold by Amazon

Best Heat Press

Cricut EasyPress Mini

Expand a crafter’s horizons by allowing them to use heat-transfer items like the Infusible Ink pens or other iron-on items. The Cricut EasyPress Mini is more effective with heat transfer vinyl. When you use the tool, vinyl does not easily come off in the wash, ensuring that their designs will last for the long haul. Using this heat press is superior to the more traditional method of using an iron for heat-transfer designs.

Cricut makes the EasyPress in several sizes, but the Mini is the most popular. You can use it to customize items like hats or stuffed animals. It has an insulated safety base and an auto-shutoff feature as well.

Sold by Amazon

Best Lighted Mat

Cricut Bright Pad

Weeding designs are a necessary part of creating something beautiful for the Cricut-lover. It can take a lot of time, though, especially if they lack the proper setup. Lighting can make a huge difference in how one can move forward with this tedious part of crafting. The Bright Pad is available to help. In addition to weeding, you can use the Bright Pad for tracing and quilting. It has a thin profile that makes it easy to transport and work wherever it is most convenient.

The Cricut Bright Pad features an adjustable LED light for long-term use in many different settings. It is non-slip, so you can use it on just about any surface that a crafter has. This tool also comes with a 6-foot USB power cord.

Sold by Amazon

Best Organizer

Advantus 10-Drawer Organizer

Cricut lovers have a lot of accessories they need to organize. From vinyl swatches to the small tools used to weed and cut, they need an excellent way to stay organized so they can find what they are looking for in a hurry. The Advantus 10-Drawer Organizer is an excellent, color-coded way for them to sort through their inventory. This product is also on wheels, allowing users to move it around as they craft in different parts of the home.

Sold by Amazon

Sarah Harris writes for BestReviews.