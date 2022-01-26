Best Emeril Lagasse air fryer

Air-fried foods have less than half the calories of deep-fried foods. They use an electric coil heater and a high-powered fan to create superheated air that encircles foods and cooks faster than traditional ovens.

Which Emeril Lagasse air fryers are best?

Air frying has become all the rage as a healthier way to achieve that crispy skin and deep-fried flavor everyone loves, but with fewer calories and fat. When it comes to air fryers, practically every kitchen appliance manufacturer sells them these days, making choosing which one to buy difficult. Further adding to that difficulty is that most companies sell more than one model.

Emeril Lagasse, the famous television chef, also has a line of air fryers that includes both dedicated machines and multipurpose models that take the place of several kitchen appliances. The Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 falls into the latter category and stands out as a top choice because it eliminates the need to have a separate toaster oven. Many people will also appreciate its attractive stainless steel construction, which will blend well in modern kitchens with high-end appliances.

What to know before you buy an Emeril Lagasse air fryer

How air fryers work

Air fryers work by combining two cooking methods: frying and convection cooking. They have an electric coil heater and a high-powered fan. Together, these create superheated air that encircles foods to offer faster cooking than traditional ovens. The difference between air fryers and standard convection ovens is you add a small amount of oil. As the fan moves the superheated air, it turns the hot oil into a fine mist that coats the food to crisp up the exterior, akin to the way deep frying does.

Types of air fryers

Air fryers come in several types, each of which has some pros and cons.

The original air fryers were dedicated appliances with small cooking chambers. This allows them to heat up and cook foods extremely quickly, but the downside is a limited capacity.

Pressure cooker air fryer combos are similar in that they tend to have small cooking chambers that enable them to heat up and cook foods very quickly. However, they have the added benefit of being able to pressure cook foods, which makes them slightly more versatile.

Air fryer toaster oven combos are also more versatile than dedicated air fryers because they often have more cooking methods. At the same time, they have the largest capacity of the three types, making them a good choice for families and anyone else who prefers to cook a lot of servings at one time. The downside to the larger cooking chamber is the additional time it takes to heat up and fully cook foods. These appliances will generally take up the most space on a kitchen counter.

Features to look for in a quality Emeril Lagasse air fryer

Cooking modes

The more cooking modes an air fryer has, the more versatile it will be. The most basic Emeril Lagasse air fryers have bake, broil and air fry settings. Some models have considerably more cooking modes than this, including reheat, toast, dehydrate, slow cook, proof and pressure cook.

One-touch presets

Along with cooking modes, many Emeril Lagasse air fryers feature one-touch presets for specific types of foods. These take all the guesswork out of choosing settings and will automatically adjust the heat (and sometimes the time) for you. Some one-touch presets found on select Emeril Lagasse air fryers include pizza, wings, steak, fish, chicken and bacon.

Wattage

Emeril Lagasse air fryers range from 1,200 to 1,800 watts. All else being equal, the more wattage an air fryer has, the more quickly it can heat up and cook foods. Of course, the size of the cooking chamber will affect this, as larger chambers require more wattage than smaller chambers to heat up and cook foods quickly.

It is also important to consider your kitchen outlets and how much wattage they can support. If you already have a couple of appliances connected to a particular circuit, you may need to unplug them or turn them off if you purchase an air fryer with a high wattage.

Timer

One of the most common reasons for burning food is losing track of time. This can especially be an issue for busy individuals who are multitasking when cooking or preparing several dishes simultaneously. Choosing an Emeril Lagasse air fryer with a timer that automatically turns it off when the countdown reaches zero can help prevent this.

Accessories

Air fryers may come with various accessories that enhance their functionality. These may include skewers, rotisserie forks, crisper baskets, non-stick grilling trays, pizza racks and more.

How much can you expect to spend on an Emeril Lagasse air fryer

Emeril Lagasse air fryers cost $70-$300.

Emeril Lagasse air fryer FAQ

How much oil should I use with an air fryer?

A. The amount of oil to put in an air fryer varies based on the size of the appliance and what you are trying to achieve. Larger air fryers require more oil. Likewise, if you are trying to as closely as possible mimic deep-fried foods, you should use extra oil. Most people find somewhere between 1 teaspoon and 2 tablespoons is the ideal amount of oil for their needs.

What is the warranty on Emeril Lagasse air fryers?

A. After much research, it appears that Emeril Lagasse air fryers don’t come with any warranty. Instead, they only come with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

What are the best Emeril Lagasse air fryers to buy?

Top Emeril Lagasse air fryer

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

What you need to know: This air fryer toaster oven combo takes the place of more than one appliance and boasts a sleek stainless finish that will fit in well in modern kitchens.

What you’ll love: It features 12 preset cooking functions that make it intuitive to use when combined with the simple control knobs and illuminated display.

What you should consider: The exterior becomes very hot during use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Emeril Lagasse air fryer for the money

Emeril Lagasse Air Fryer 2021 Special Edition

What you need to know: If you are looking for an affordable, dedicated air fryer that gets the job done well, the 2021 Special Edition is the way to go.

What you’ll love: It comes in several capacities ranging from 2-7 quarts, so there is one suitable for every home. Plus, it doesn’t release a lot of heat into the air, and it won’t warm up your kitchen noticeably.

What you should consider: The cooking chamber has some crevices that are difficult to clean thoroughly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Emeril Lagasse 26 QT Extra Large Air Fryer

What you need to know: This extra-large model is ideal for those who have the space to spare in their kitchen and want something that eliminates the need to use their regular oven again.

What you’ll love: It has the most one-touch presets and cooking modes out of any Emeril Lagasse air fryer, making it extremely versatile. The interior chamber is big enough to accommodate large whole chickens, too.

What you should consider: It takes longer to heat up and cook than small, dedicated air fryers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

