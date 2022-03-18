Which biometric safe is best?

As the world goes more high-tech, so does the way we store our valuables. Biometric safes are both more secure and more convenient than traditional keyed and combination models, especially in emergency situations when emotions are running high.

While there are many models to choose from, the Vaultek MX Series Smart Handgun Safe stands out as a top choice for users who want both a high level of security and convenience.

What to know before you buy a biometric safe

Advantages of a biometric safe

Biometric safes offer several inherent advantages over traditional key or combination safes. The most obvious of these is that they don’t require you to remember a numerical code or to have a key on hand every time you want to open the safe. This can be crucial during emergencies when you may be too panicked to clearly recall a combination or if the key is stored in a spot that doesn’t allow for quick and easy access.

Another benefit is the ability to set up multiple user profiles. This allows you to give access to trusted friends or family members without having to give them a key or forcing them to remember a combination. This eliminates the worry of having too many circulating keys that could potentially fall into the wrong hands.

Also unlike with keys or written down combinations, it is nearly impossible for someone to steal your fingerprint. They also cannot guess it based on important dates in your life. These aspects give biometric safes a higher level of security than other types.

Disadvantages of a biometric safe

For all of the benefits of biometric safes, they aren’t without their share of drawbacks. One of the biggest issues is their reliance on battery power. You could potentially run into a situation where you want to open your safe but the battery is dead. This doesn’t completely prevent access, as most biometric models have backup access methods that don’t require power, but it can be an inconvenience. To mitigate the chances of this happening, many models feature a low-battery indicator. There are also some models that can be plugged into a power outlet.

False scans are another potential, though very rare, pitfall. This is when someone who is not stored as a user profile is able to open the safe using their own fingerprint. The chances of this happening in a good biometric safe are minuscule, but it is a known issue in some low-quality models.

Scan errors can happen, too. This is when the safe doesn’t recognize the fingerprints of someone who has a stored user profile. Most commonly, this is caused by dirty fingers or a dirty scanner and is easy to remedy, but it can be a hassle if you are in a hurry.

What to look for in a quality biometric safe

User profiles

Most biometric safes can store multiple user profiles to allow access to multiple people. Depending on the model, this may be as few as just four profiles or as many as 120.

Multiple entry methods

All good biometric safes should have at least one backup entry method that doesn’t rely on the scanner, and ideally also doesn’t rely on a power source. These may be a combination dial, a keypad or a mechanical key.

Battery life indicator

Because biometric safes rely on a power source, a battery life indicator is an important feature to have. These will alert you when the safe’s battery has reached a certain percentage, so you can make sure to replace or recharge it as needed.

Open door alarm

It is not uncommon for people in a rush to incorrectly believe they have securely closed and locked their safe. An open door alarm that lets an audible tone if the door remains open for a set period of time can help you avoid the chances of this happening.

Pre-drilled mounting holes

Many biometric safes are small enough that they can somewhat easily be picked up and carried away by a determined individual. Because of this, it is recommended to mount your safe directly to the floor or some other heavy or permanent structure. Pre-drilled mounting holes in the bottom or back of the safe make this a simple task.

How much you can expect to spend on a biometric safe

Small biometric safes start at around $100. Larger models can cost up to $1,000, depending on the build materials and features.

Biometric safe FAQ

Are biometric safes difficult to set up?

A. The setup process varies from model to model but they are almost always simple and easy for most people to follow along with. It usually entails setting up a master profile as outlined in the instruction manual and then adding secondary users if desired.

If the battery of a biometric safe dies, do I need to reprogram all of the user profiles?

A. No. Nearly all biometric safes are designed to save user profiles through dead batteries and battery changes.

What’s the best biometric safe to buy?

Top biometric safe

Vaultek MX Series Smart Handgun Safe

What you need to know: This high-tech safe offers several entry methods, including a smart nano key and a Bluetooth app, for convenient access in every situation.

What you’ll love: It has a proximity sensor that automatically illuminates the keypad in dim light. It also provides you with alerts on your smartphone if someone is tampering with the safe.

What you should consider: It is expensive and it can only store a maximum of 20 user profiles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top biometric safe for the money

Viking VS-12BL Biometric Fingerprint Wall Safe

What you need to know: This reasonably priced wall safe comes from a trusted brand in the industry and boasts several security features including anti-pry bars, seamless welding and a 5 millimeter-thick steel door.

What you’ll love: The interior is fully carpeted so it won’t damage delicate valuables. Also, it gives you a warning beep any time the door is left unlocked for more than one minute.

What you should consider: The open and unlock sounds are on by default, so you’ll need to remember to manually turn them off if you want the ability to open this safe discreetly in an emergency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Verifi Smart Safe Biometric Gun Safe

What you need to know: With an FBI-approved fingerprint scanner and an auto-locking feature, you can rest easy that this safe keeps your items easy to access when needed and reliably safe when not.

What you’ll love: Conveniently, there is a light in the interior for full visibility of the contents. The remaining battery life is displayed on the screen after every use too, so you’ll know long in advance before it runs out of juice.

What you should consider: It lacks a backup keypad but does come with mechanical keys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

