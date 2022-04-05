Which baby booties are best?

Baby booties aren’t just a cute accessory for your little one — they’re practical, too. They help keep tiny feet warm, stay on more securely than a pair of socks alone, and are extra thick, which helps protect little toes from getting pinched. Baby booties are often a child’s first introduction to semi-solid footwear, getting them accustomed to wearing shoes as they grow, crawl and walk.

For a stylish bootie that offers comfort and protection, take a look at the Ugg Unisex Bixbee Ankle Boot.

What to know before you buy baby booties

Even if your baby spends most of their time in a baby carrier or stroller when you go out, booties are still a good idea. They are cozy, warm and, unlike socks, usually have a method of closure that makes them less likely to slip off unnoticed. They also help to keep the baby’s feet clean, which can be a bonus if your baby still enjoys putting those little feet in their mouth.

Bootie closure methods

The most common closure types include an elastic band, Velcro pull, and loop or snap buttons. The elastic band provides a snugger fit than socks alone while Velcro lets you loosen or tighten the bootie as needed. Snap buttons are the least adjustable but also perhaps the most secure, as they’re harder to for the baby to pull loose.

Size and fit

A bootie should be fitted but with room for toes to move around. If the bootie is too loose, it might feel heavy or clumsy to wear. On the other hand, if it is too narrow in the sides or tight at the toes, it can also be uncomfortable. Baby booties usually come in sizes ranging from newborn to 24 months.

Design or theme

Some booties come in one color or several, while others have animal or character faces on the tops of the feet. These faces often have fabric ears and embroidered features. Animal designs might help get your baby excited about putting their booties on, or they might make them want to take the booties off and play with them. Consider the shoe’s design and how your baby will respond to it.

What to look for in a quality baby bootie

The high-quality markers here are pretty straightforward, combining several top-tier elements to provide babies with dependable booties as they learn and grow. Fabrics play a key role, as do anti-slip designs on the bootie’s sole.

Warm materials

Booties are designed to be warmer than socks, so you want to look for soft, reliable materials that will protect tiny toes from the elements. Fleece or polyester are best at keeping little feet warm. Some booties come in cotton, which is comfortable if not as warm, while others use cotton blends that are soft and strong but vary in warmth. A polyester and cotton bootie, for instance, is going to be warmer than a cotton and nylon one.

Non-slip soles

Rubber skid dots or lines on the bootie’s sole help babies who are learning how to walk or stand keep their footing. Fabric alone is smooth and slippery, especially on hardwood floors. Rubber non-slip designs provide safe, practical support to encourage the exploration of movement.

Dependable shape

Booties are more fitted and formed than socks, so maintaining their shape — especially if they go in and out of the washer and dryer — is important. If a bootie starts to warp or bend, it can also become uncomfortable to wear. If your baby has already started walking, a misshapen bootie could get in the way of their moving freely.

How much you can expect to spend on baby booties

Baby booties start around $10-$20 but go all the way to $35 or more, depending on the quality of the materials and construction.

Baby bootie FAQ

Should socks be worn with baby booties?

A. No. Booties are a cross between a sock and a shoe, so they are soft on skin, functioning as both the shoe and the sock.

Are baby booties washable?

A. Yes, most booties are washable. Read the instructions to make sure you don’t damage them in washing.

What about arch support?

A. Babies have flat feet and therefore don’t require booties with arch support. Arches don’t begin to noticeably develop until a child is 2-6 years old.

What’s the best baby bootie to buy?

Top baby booties

Ugg Unisex Bixbee Ankle Boot

What you need to know: This ultra-soft bootie features a furry textile exterior with a faux suede outsole and Velcro strap closure, available in three infant sizes.

What you’ll love: It comes in five stylish colors and is warm. It has slip-resistant soles and stays on even as a baby kicks.

What you should consider: It runs small, and while it is supposed to be machine-washable, it is recommended you hand-wash instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby booties for the money

Luvable Friends Unisex Fleece Booties

What you need to know: This fleece-lined polyester bootie has anti-slip soles, an adjustable Velcro closure and comes in seven infant and toddler sizes.

What you’ll love: It’s soft, flexible, and gentle on a baby’s skin. It comes in 11 colors and has rubber dots on the soles to prevent sliding and slipping. It’s machine-washable and the price is hard to beat.

What you should consider: Sizes run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hudson Baby Unisex Fleece Booties

What you need to know: This polyester bootie comes in fun animal face designs as well as solid colors, with a Velcro closure.

What you’ll love: There are plenty of animal-face options, from a pink flamingo to a seasonal reindeer. It’s a soft bootie with anti-slip soles, is machine-washable and comes in eight infant and toddler sizes.

What you should consider: The closures can be adjusted to accommodate wider feet but generally it runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

