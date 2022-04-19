What are 2022’s spring fashion trends?

If it’s been a while since you updated or cleaned out your spring wardrobe, 2022 is the year to do it. You can refresh your look with modern basics or invest in a few trending pieces for a fashion-forward ensemble.

Spring 2022 style is an eclectic mix of contemporary casuals, retro-inspired accessories and revived silhouettes. And although pastels hold strong as spring favorites, bolder colors are dominating the season’s color palette. All things considered, if you’ve been inspired to step outside your fashion comfort zone lately, look to 2022 spring styles for inspiration.

Popular 2022 spring fashions

When you take a quick look at this year’s spring fashions, you might do a double-take. Many styles are rooted in 80s and 90s looks, and for some people, spring 2022 is emerging as a “yearbook-inspired” season. Basically, what you wore in middle or high school is suddenly fashionable again.

Mini skirts: Hemlines are at their highest with mini- and micro-mini skirts this season. The plain black mini skirt is an essential staple, and many people are gravitating to faux leather and denim styles. Mini tennis skirts are also making a comeback. Satin: Satin pieces are also popular, ranging from camisoles to prom dresses. While most styles embrace simplicity, it’s not unusual to see colorful prints and dainty details. Platforms: Many footwear brands are releasing their own versions of the iconic Steve Madden platform sandal, a 90s fashion mainstay. The trend is pouring over into chunky lug loafers for spring workwear, as well. Braided sandals: Chunky braided sandals with leather or faux leather straps are one of the season’s most popular casual footwear options. Many designers offer extensive color collections for each style, ranging from pastels to neons. Nostalgia sunglasses: Sunglasses from yesteryear are the statement accessories many people are drawn to this season. Y2K-inspired styles and tinted sunglasses are particularly popular, as are modern cat-eye frames in vibrant colors. Scrunch detail: Some of the season’s hottest handbags have scrunched or gathered details, including bucket bags and ruched hobos.

Modern 2022 spring basics

There’s a place for contemporary casuals in spring 2022 wardrobes, especially if you’re building a capsule wardrobe.

Tank tops: Tank tops are quintessential base layers, and this season, they’re seen with blouson-style hemlines, V necklines and open backs.

Light-wash denim, particularly boyfriend and wide-leg jeans, are basic bottoms that can be worn almost anywhere, from casual offices to date nights.

Light-wash denim, particularly boyfriend and wide-leg jeans, are basic bottoms that can be worn almost anywhere, from casual offices to date nights. Pastel basics: The most popular pastel basics are simple blouses with ornate sleeves, including batwing, flutter and tulip styles.

What is the hot color for spring 2022?

Although Pantone announced Veri Peri as 2022’s Color of the Year, the color authority has a separate palate for spring/summer. It includes water-inspired blue shades, such as Glacier Lake and Harbor Blue, as well as floral-themed shades, Poinciana, Dahlia and Daffodil.

Innuendo, a saturated pink described by Pantone as “tantalizing,” is a favorite shade for another spring trend: color blocking. It’s graced countless runway styles this season, and as far as ready-to-wear is concerned, it’s a top choice for outerwear, bottoms and statement jewelry.

Top spring 2022 clothes and accessories

Lauren by Ralph Laren Andie Perforated Leather Drawstring Bag

The contemporary bucket bag is a smart investment if you seek a neutral spring style that will also carry you through the summer.

Sold by Macy’s

INC by International Concepts Multicolor Floral Tassel Statement Earrings

When your spring basics need a bold accessory, these statement earrings are a welcomed color splash featuring several textures.

Sold by Macy’s

Levi’s Women’s A-Line Button Front Mini Skirt

This high-waisted mini skirt is an essential spring piece that coordinates with just about any top, from cardigans to sleeveless blouses.

Sold by Kohl’s

Steve Madden Women’s Slinky30 Wedge Sandal

Steve Madden’s history-making design is trending once again, and it’s now available in light and airy spring shades, including blush and tan.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Vogue Eyewear 54 Super Sunglasses

These chic Vogue frames exude sophistication and modernity with an angular silhouette and light blue lenses.

Sold by Macy’s

Bar III Floral-Print Spaghetti Strap Satin Slip Dress

Satin slip dresses are easy go-to styles for date nights, including this edgy red and black floral design with dual side slits.

Sold by Macy’s

DV Dolce Vita Stacey Plush Braided Sandal

If you’re looking for a neutral sandal for easy day-to-night looks, this popular design is available in classic neutrals and pastels.

Sold by Macy’s

CeCe Women’s Ruffled Flutter-Sleeve Top In Bright Rose

While simple, this bright pink top adds the perfect pop of color to any spring outfit, including casual and wear-to-work styles alike.

Sold by Macy’s

