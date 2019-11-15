Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ

Why is this happening?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held a spectrum auction to help improve and expand wireless service across the country. This required some stations to change frequencies. As a part of the repack, WVBT will be required to change frequencies on January 17, 2020.



Will I need to do anything to continue watching WVBT?

If you use an antenna to receive WAVY, you will need to simply rescan your TV. To rescan, use your remote and click on “Menu”. Go to the “Channels” tab, click enter or ok. Click on “scan channels or find channels” and start the scanning process.. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control if you are having problems.



When will the transition take place?

The transition will take place on January 17, 2020 at 12:00pm EST.



I watch WVBT on cable or satellite. What does this mean for me?

Cable and satellite subscribers will not need to do anything to continue receiving WVBT. Your provider will make the necessary adjustments to ensure that you continue to receive programming.

For DISH Network Customers with an antenna, you will need to perform a channel scan to continue using your antenna with your receiver.

Need additional help?



Go to www.tvanswers.org for more details on how to rescan your TV.



