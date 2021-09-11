Remembering 9/11: Community gathers to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach Saturday night to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation hosted “Remember, Reflect and Renew” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Dozens of other first-responders stood by as the hour and a half-long ceremony went on. Key speakers included former Virginia Beach Chief of Police Jim Cervera, current mayor Bobby Dyer, and several others.

One of those first-responders in attendance was Virginia Beach Fire Battalion Chief Lorna Trent.

“We are a military community and our taskforce, Virginia Task-Force Two, responded to the Pentagon, so we have a direct tie into that response on 9/11,” said Trent.

Most can tell you where they were when they heard about 9/11, but many in Hampton Roads responded to the call themselves. 10 On Your Side brought you the stories of those survivors and first-responders this week.

A beautiful night here in @CityofVaBeach as hundreds have gathered to honor those lost in the attacks on 9/11.



We’ll have the story at 11p on @WAVY_News. pic.twitter.com/4fwfnj9W2Y — Madison (@MadisonPearman) September 12, 2021

The event drew several hundred people to the lawns of Mt. Trashmore. Sitting, they watched as speaker after speaker recalled the sacrifices made that day, but all tying up their speeches with a common message.

Chief Trent summed it up the best she could.

“Take the time to think back and reflect and really look at not only the public safety, but the citizens and the country,” said Trent. “Not just how much we lost, but how much it unified us and brought us together. I think, in these trying times that we’re all going through, I think the message to take home is be close to your friends and families and your community. Really come together as a community to put aside those strife’s to come together and move forward.”