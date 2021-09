PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September 11, 2001. Almost everyone who is old enough to remember knows exactly where they were and what they were doing that day. At WAVY TV it was another day at work and the 9/11 terrorist attacks was a story our news team had to figure out how to cover.

Here’s a look back at how 10 On Your Side covered one of the biggest news events in a lifetime.