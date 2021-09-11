Portsmouth holds 9-11 remembrance ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) — On this day 20 years ago, our country experienced the worst attack on U.S soil.

Today marks 20 years since the tragic day terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania claimed thousands of innocent lives.

This morning at the Portsmouth City Hall Plaza, the community came together for the annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony began with the presentation of colors and the pledge of allegiance.

The first to speak, was Portsmouth Police Department Chaplain, Steve Hassell, who prayed over the families affected.

“Father we just pray you to be with the families of the nearly 3 thousand folks who lost their lives on that day. Comfort them today,” said Hassell.

With a message from Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, to honor the sacrifice so many made.

“On 9-11 we changed as a people, and we changed as a country”….”Through the tragedy we all lost a little bit of ourselves on that day,” said Glover.



Lastly, the ceremony was concluded with the laying of the Memorial Wreath followed by the band playing “America the Beautiful”.