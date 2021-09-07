Local 9/11 Remembrance Events | 2021

In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, a person stops to read names in New Jersey’s memorial to the 749 people from the state lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, as One World Trade Center, now up to 104 floors, is seen across the Hudson River from Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September 11, 2021 will mark 20 years since the tragic day terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania claimed thousands of innocent lives.

This year, Hampton Roads localities have announced events to reflect upon that day in American history.

If you are interested in joining with others to remember the lives lost, 10 On Your Side has compiled this list of local events.

CHESAPEAKE

The City of Chesapeake is hosting a Day of Remembrance Ceremony and Concert on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Chesapeake City Park. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Chesapeake 9/11 Memorial. Then, at noon will be a concert, featuring Symphonicity and Daniel Rodriguez, the 9/11 Singing Policeman.

Both events are free. No registration required.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

20th anniversary of the September 11 Patriot Day Celebration in Elizabeth City is being held at noon at Sam. A. Twiford Veterans Park with several special guest speakers and a free luncheon to follow.

HAMPTON

Day of Remembrance and Hope 9/11 Commemoration Event

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

8:46 a.m.

According to the City of Hampton, the Day of Remembrance and Hope began three months after the 9/11 attacks when Hampton citizens gathered in Gosnold’s Hope Park to plant Trees of Hope in Soils of Justice. The soil comes from the sites of the terrorist attacks — New York City, Washington, D.C. — as well as western Pennsylvania.

This year’s 20th commemoration will include the reading of 11,000 names of 9/11 victims and others. It will start at 8:46 a.m. – the same time that the first jet crashed into one of the twin towers.

If you are interested in volunteering to help read the names of our fallen heroes after the event, please contact Angela Leary at angelaleeleary@gmail.com.

NEW KENT

New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin and Fire Chief Rick Opett invite the public to join them and first responders for New Kent County’s 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in front of the steps of the New Kent County Courthouse. It will feature public safety staff and students from local schools and UTY Secretary Shawn Talmadge.

NEWPORT NEWS

Newport News Police will be hosting a remembrance ceremony at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport which is located on 900 Bland Boulevard.

The event will be on Saturday. Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

The Newport News Police Dept. says it will share video of the ceremony on its social media platforms for those who cannot attend.

NORFOLK

Slover Library will participate in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

The exhibition is on display until September 15.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said Alice M. Greenwald, 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO.

PORTSMOUTH

The city of Portsmouth is holding a remembrance ceremony Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Portsmouth City Hall Plaza. The event is free and open to the public.

Join us for Portsmouth's observance of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Please add this to your calendar. Find details in the poster . . . pic.twitter.com/jVGGqnDMfS — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) September 6, 2021

SOUTH MILLS, N.C.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Mount Trashmore Park will be the site of a free event to remember, renew, and reflect on the 20th anniversary of September 11. It will feature the Regent University Singers directed by Gary Spell & the Tidewater Winds Concert Band directed by John Brewington. And WAVY-TV’s Symone Davis is hosting the event. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted.