RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On September 11, 2022, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to lay a wreath in honor of those who were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, we remember the 2,977 lives lost,” Youngkin said. “The worst terrorist attack in American history on American soil reminds us that at any moment our freedom and the liberty that we cherish, could be in jeopardy. This day serves as a reminder that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

“I ask for all Virginians to join me in remembering and honoring the heroes, our first responders, military, and all of those that ran into danger to save the lives of others and made the ultimate sacrifice. May we never forget and may God bless the United States of America.”

Youngkin spoke with first responders and attendees at the memorial.

Suzanne and I join with all Virginians and Americans in remembering the families and friends who lost loved ones to the senseless act of terrorism that forever changed our nation. pic.twitter.com/942S8qG1Gi — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) September 11, 2022

