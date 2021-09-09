‘From what I’ve heard, I’m a lot like my dad’: Chesapeake woman looks back on 9/11 20 years later

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — “There was a big fire in the city, so please pray.”

Those were the first words Kayla Arestivo, 28, remembers hearing regarding the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Arestivo was a third-grader in a Catholic school on Long Island, New York, and didn’t think much of the request for prayers at first.

She knew her father worked in New York City at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, but the thought of him even being hurt never crossed her mind.

“I remember saying to my best friend, ‘My dad is fine,'” Arestivo said.

But he wasn’t.

William Fallon, 38, was one of the nearly 3,000 killed as a result of the terrorist attacks that day when four commercial airliners were hijacked. Two hit the North and South towers of the World Trade Center, one crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a fourth wrecked in a field in Pennsylvania.

Twenty years later, Arestivo now lives on a farm in the Butts Station neighborhood in Chesapeake.

But she can still vividly visualize everything about the Twin Towers that once stood in the concrete jungle of Manhattan.

Fallon worked on the 103rd floor of the North tower for Cantor Fitzgerald in the IT department. When Arestivo was young, she dabbled in modeling and would often go to work with her father.

“I remember everything about those towers,” Arestivo said. “I remember pictures that I would draw for him that he would put on his board, he had a little corkboard. I would draw pictures on his whiteboard. Like I remember the inside of the towers, the elevators, the express elevators … I remember everything.”

She especially remembers the life she said was “wrecked” as long as she was living in the pain of the day the towers fell.

Kayla Arestivo sits on her father’s — William Fallon — lap while her older sister Kathleen Fallon hangs around his neck in 1999 (Courtesy: Kayla Arestivo)

Arestivo says she didn’t know until days after the attack that her father was not coming home. She was picked up from school on 9/11 by her aunts who took her shopping and avoided any media.

But it took years for her to learn what actually happened.

She said her mother originally told her that her father probably died in his sleep, knocked unconscious by the smoke. Arestivo said it wasn’t until eight years later she learned some people were still living when the towers collapsed.

“The safety barrier that [my family] put to try and protect me, I understand. But it was really hard to unpack this mystery of what happened, and traumatic because every time I learned something new it was like ‘how do I adjust to this?'” Arestivo said.

Arestivo is one of the many daughters whose parent’s body was never identified following the collapse of the towers.

“I think people don’t understand that I went through a series of different traumas,” Arestivo said. “I don’t know how he passed … this person that went to work and then just vanished. There’s no closure, right?”

For years, Arestivo said she struggled with depression and anger. She said it led to addictions, thoughts of suicide, and the need to go to rehab.

But then she found the Lord.

Kayla Arestivo (Courtesy: Kayla Arestivo)