PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Congratulations to Dr. Megan McGavern for being named the Remarkable Women winner in Hampton Roads!

McGavern is a Navy veteran whose oldest son was diagnosed with autism at four years old and founded Cole’s Horse Autism Therapy Station.

Dr. McGavern took 21 acres of land in Yorktown, built a barn, three paddocks, a covered arena with tons of trails and gave children free rein to thrive.

Dr. McGavern is now a national finalist.