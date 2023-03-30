PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Deirdre Love, also known as Momma D, founded Teens with a Purpose in the late 1990s. For decades, Love has poured her heart into the nonprofit, lifting up every teen she encounters.

Michelle Sims, who nominated her, sees Love’s passion and dedication day in and day out. At its core, Teens with a Purpose uses the arts — poetry, music, paintings and more — to create future leaders and give teens a way to express themselves. However, the impact of Teens with a Purpose reaches far beyond the building. Mentors go into schools, lead community events, beautify the area, and so much more.

This is why Love was named WAVY – TV’s “Remarkable Women” winner.

Love is headed to Los Angeles, California as part of the National “Remarkable Women” contest sponsored by Nexstar Media.