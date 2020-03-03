Remarkable Women Finalist: Sharon Wallace

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s our final week revealing the outstanding finalists for our Remarkable Women Contest here at WAVY-TV 10.

This is our parent company Nexstar’s initiative to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

Our fourth finalist could be compared to the Energizer Bunny, because she keeps going and going with a positive energy that’s often described as contagious.

With a background in engineering, Minister Sharon Wallace says packing trailers full of donated food to take to some of the most impoverished areas of Hampton Roads was never on her radar. But nearly 20 years ago, she felt the Lord was telling her that it was a part of fulfilling her calling in life.

“God gave me a vision many, many years ago and it started with just picking up bread,” said Wallace. “The Lord has a way of doing things even when we don’t understand, and everything we do we’re not looking for publicity or notoriety. We do it simply out of the love of Christ.”

Through this contest, we‘re publicly acknowledging how remarkable she is for all she’s done. But we’re not the only one singing her praises.

”Sharon is the most amazing person that I have ever met,” said Lisa Perez, who nominated Wallace because she’s seen her influence spread far beyond just feeding those in need. “She just has this well of giving that just seems to never run dry.”

Sharon spends a great deal of time planting seeds in young minds. We even got a visit from her mentoring group of 30 girls at Providence Elementary School in Virginia Beach at WAVY-TV.

WAVY’s Anita Blanton poses for a photo with Sharon Wallace (far right) and employees of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

“We let them know that it’s OK to be a girl boss, to be a leader,” said Wallace.

Mentoring is about helping children achieve their dreams. She aims to let young ladies know they can conquer any professional industry they want. By just taking time to plant the seed, she knows one day there may be a harvest that helps someone else in need. It’s a very practical childhood lesson Sharon has taken to heart helping to collect an estimated 10 million pounds of fresh produce for families in Virginia fields over time.

”Whatever they harvest, they would use us as little kids to go and take a bushel of corn to some of the widows, or string beans to someone else in the neighborhood that was going through [hard times],” said Wallace.

Her trailers of hand-picked and donated food, toiletries and other supplies make it to places like Swanson Homes in Portsmouth. Word spreads fast when this remarkable woman arrives with the help of her friends at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, who have helped her for several years.

“They don’t understand why we would do something like this,” said Wallace. “No one’s paying us. No one’s got our name in lights, but at the same time it’s all about showing the love of Christ. I believe that Portsmouth will become a lighthouse in the state of Virginia, where they will show an impact of how you have transformed communities because a group of people got together that cared.”

Women like Minister Sharon Wallace lead the way. She’s a woman who keeps going, and going, and going, to make life better for everyone around her — which is why she’s being recognized today.

“I’m honored,” said Wallace. “I’m humbled. I’m shocked still. But I’m very grateful to be counted in the number with some other phenomenal women that are doing great things in Hampton Roads. So, thank you, WAVY-TV 10.”

Stay tuned. On March 6, the winner of our Remarkable Women Contest will be revealed!

Latest Posts: