YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – What would a mother not do for her child? Our Remarkable Women finalist this week is a full-time doctor treating plenty of people here in Hampton Roads. She’s also a mother of three, one having special needs. With an open mind, determined spirit and a few four-legged friends, Dr. Megan McGavern has found a special way to impact countless lives.

According to the latest information from the CDC, approximately 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Last summer, you may have seen Dr. McGavern’s story on WAVY-TV 10 featuring the horse haven that’s been transforming her son’s life.

McGavern is a Navy Veteran whose oldest son was diagnosed with autism at 4 years old. She is a mom who had tried the traditional route to no avail. She could have stopped at just seeing her child succeed despite his differences, but this remarkable woman wanted to do much more. So on 21 acres of land in Yorktown, Virginia a labor of love is now giving children free rein to thrive.

“I was doing speech therapy, occupational therapy, ABA, brain balance,” said Dr. McGavern. “We bought the land in 2019. Built a barn, three paddocks, a covered arena, tons of trails and really awesome things out here for the kids to enjoy.”

At a time when all else failed, she threw out the typical playbook and decided to take an alternative approach to getting her son back in the saddle of life, with the help of the “Horse Boy Method”, a therapeutic and academic individualized approach to helping children with autism, using contact with horses to learn.

“He said almost nothing, almost nothing, and it went from 10 words in a day then to 100, 200 and now 300 words an hour on the course,” said Dr. McGavern. “It’s just night and day difference.”

Now she’s spreading the wealth, guiding other families through frustrating terrain. She wants everyone to know that an autism diagnosis does not have to dictate whether or not your child succeeds.

“I have felt God driving me to this the whole time even when financially it was like OMG,” said Dr. McGavern. “Even when it was like how am I going to do this plus still work full time? But I’m very much somebody who likes to help people and fix things and why would I keep this to myself, that’s crazy. I have three horses. I could help a bazillion children.”

It’s that remarkable spirit that moved Linda Roos to nominate Megan for recognition. As a special ed teacher of more than 30 years she sees this program for the special gift that it’s become.

“I always watch channel 10 all day long,” said Roos. “And I heard about that and I was off from work so I said I’m sitting down right now and writing this nomination. What Megan’s done is all about changing the environment to the child. It’s about what the child can do, what the child wants to do.”

Cole’s Horse Autism Therapy Station (CHATS) offers private play dates, group play dates to create community, sensory Saturdays all over the property and more.

Dr. McGavern’s hitting a stride in territory she never imagined exploring, changing lives and chomping at the bit to do even more.

“I’m always, even at this point, looking for what’s new,” she said.

She’s happy to share what she’s learned about options for parents of children with autism and provide any support she can. She has a 501c3 now and she’s looking for more sponsors to help more children. They have an upcoming gala on April 30 from 1 – 4 p.m. at 100 Old Pond Road. There will be live music and an auction. Click here for more information.

