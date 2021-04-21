Remarkable Women Contest charity check presentation takes girl power up a notch

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore never stops working to end hunger and nourish hope. The pandemic has just sent their mission into overdrive, requesting donations, packing meals, stretching dollars, stocking up for today and tomorrow and advocating for long-term solutions along the way.

So, it came as no surprise that our Remarkable Women Contest would lead us to that location in Norfolk today.

“This has truly been amazing and exciting opportunity and I just want to thank WAVY-TV10 and Nexstar for choosing me, and I’m so happy to be here today to make this presentation,” said Pastor Dawn Williams, our 2021 Remarkable Women contest winner.

Williams is an educator, motivator, entrepreneur, sister, mother, and friend to many.

“I am absolutely amazed by the amount of work and everything you do for our community,” said Carol Ward, vice president and general manager of WAVY-TV 10. “It’s just an amazing feat, and I’m honored to be able to present this check.”

And how fitting that Williams chose an organization headed by another remarkable woman in our community to give back.

We met prior to 2016 and since then she’s been a part of our women ending hunger, she has supported our backpack program too,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “So, it’s no surprise she’s giving back in this way, but certainly because of her gift of time and effort we will sustain our movement.”

Those funds will help children, seniors, and families in need throughout the community we serve.

“All of these ladies are leaders in their field so this is just a special occasion and event,” said Karen Baird, HR business administrator at WAVY-TV 10.

It’s a little girl power that’s going a long way. Our Remarkable Women special airs Saturday on WAVY-TV10 at 7:30 p.m. Thank you for sending in your nominations this time around and remember, we’ll be asking for them again in December.