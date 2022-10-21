Red Ribbon Week

RED RIBBON INSPIRES OUR KIDS TO BE HAPPY
Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from October 23 through 31st.
Join us in our MISSION to help keep kids drug-free.

We’re excited to announce the 2022 National Red Ribbon Week Theme, Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.™Created by Emily King, Chelsea Abbott, and Celise Wicker, 7th graders at Wayland-Cohocton Middle School in Wayland, New York,  the Theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live Drug-Free!

For more information on Red Ribbon Week go to www.redribbon.org

Trending Stories

Investigations

View All Investigations