RED RIBBON INSPIRES OUR KIDS TO BE HAPPY

Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from October 23 through 31st.

Join us in our MISSION to help keep kids drug-free.

We’re excited to announce the 2022 National Red Ribbon Week Theme, Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.™. Created by Emily King, Chelsea Abbott, and Celise Wicker, 7th graders at Wayland-Cohocton Middle School in Wayland, New York, the Theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live Drug-Free!

For more information on Red Ribbon Week go to www.redribbon.org