Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
77°
Norfolk
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Politics
10 On Your Side
Press Releases
Automotive News
Clear the Shelters
Back to School
Operation School Supplies
Marie Covington Homicide
Top Stories
2023 NASCAR All-Star Race to be held at NC’s North …
Video
Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade to impact …
Video
Women accused of trying to buy cars with someone …
Gallery
Ensuring no child goes hungry
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Cameras Live
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
Weather Explainers
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Traffic Flow Map
Gas Prices
Fueling the Facts
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Taking Back the Community
Unsolved
Sports
Washington Commanders
NFL
Big Game Bound
ACC Football
Admirals
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Flights
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Dream-Remodels
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Medical Monday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Scholarship Salute
Living Local
An Evening of Hope
Clear the Shelters
Event Calendar
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY News Mobile App
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Queen Elizabeth II
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to …
Top Queen Elizabeth II Headlines
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
Who is next in line to the British throne?
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the …
Queen Elizabeth II postpones meeting of Privy Council
Queen Elizabeth II to skip Highland Games event in …
Trending Stories
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
Suffolk murder suspect arrested after pursuit
Indian River High student assaulted Wednesday
Women accused in VB car purchase fraud
Investigations
Culture Lounge in Norfolk closed for violations
21 people shot over Labor Day weekend locally
Owner of Norfolk home where 7 were shot speaks out
View All Investigations