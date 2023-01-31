RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As legal gaming continues to expand in the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police (VSP) has launched a statewide tip line to crack down on illegal gaming.

According to Virginia State Police, anyone looking to report violations of gaming laws pertaining to the Virginia Lottery, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing or pari-mutuel wagering can now do so by calling 1-833-889-2300 or by filling out a form on VSP’s website.

“Virginians need to be aware that if you choose to participate in gaming activities, the programs are regulated and must be operated within the confines of Virginia law”, said VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle. “These reporting options are designed to help protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of, and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs.”

Anyone looking to report violations related to charitable gaming should call the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 804-371-0498.