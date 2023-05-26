PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s called the “Ultimate Girls’ Night Outback,” think “Magic Mike” meets “Crocodile Dundee,” and it’s coming to Hampton Roads.

Thunder From Down Under, an all-male (and mostly shirtless) Australian group that’s been a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for more than two decades, will be at the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. on Rivers’ website and start at $29.

“Yep, it’s date night ladies, with twenty magnetic dream machines that have more muscle and moves than should be legal,” their tour announcement reads.

The group’s intentionally-known, having been featured on “The View,” “Ellen,” “The Today Show” and more. And they also have a new show coming out this summer on HGTV, called “Flip the Strip.”

The casino’s billing this as the first show in their Event Center, an 11,000-square-foot space for live performances and other gatherings.

“Having worked in casinos across the country, including Las Vegas, Thunder From Down Under has been one of the most in-demand shows in the industry, and we anticipate the same level of fun and excitement right here in Portsmouth,” said Brian Bork, Vice President of Marketing, Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Rivers is expecting the show to sell out, so you’ll want to hop to it if you want to see these men at work. Visit Rivers’ website for more info and tickets.

The new casino, the first standalone casino ever in Virginia, just opened this January.