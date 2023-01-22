PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting tomorrow, January 23.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with a special performance from Norfolk State University’s “Spartan Legion” Marching Band.

The ceremony will also have remarks from the casino’s General Manager, Roy Corby, Mayor Shannon Glover, the Director of Portsmouth Economic Development, Brian Donahue, Executive Director of Virginia Lottery, Kelly T. Gee and Chief Executive Officer of the casino and Rush Street Gaming, Tim Drehkoff.

All restaurants and amenities will be open, including BetRivers Sportsbook, Admiral’s Steal & Seafood, Crossings Cafe, Mian, Slice Pizzeria, and Starbucks; virtual entertainment with The Sound Bar and Topgolf Swing Suite.

Later this year, Yard House will be added which will feature the world’s largest selection of draft beer.