PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be hosting a second test event on Saturday, January 21 in preparation for its grand opening.

According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.

Mayor Shannon Glover, Senator L. Lousie Lucas, and House Minority Leader Don Scott are set to place the first ceremonial sports wagers at the facility.

Similar to the first test event the casino held on Thursday, this second test night is required by the Virginia Lottery Board and earnings from the event will be donated to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, and Wesley Community Service Center.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and guest attendance is by invitation only.